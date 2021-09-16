Livingston Parish reported Thursday that a resident died of COVID-19.

The day before, the rural-suburban parish reported the virus killed two others. They followed three residents reported dead Tuesday, and four on Monday.

Louisiana Department of Health data show a stretch of deaths from COVID-19 continuing unabated in Livingston Parish for 27 consecutive reporting days dating back to Aug. 5. The department does not publish COVID statistics on weekends, and missed two reporting days when Hurricane Ida stripped power from the capital region.

It’s the second-longest such streak in the Baton Rouge region during Louisiana’s worst-yet wave of the coronavirus.

East Baton Rouge Parish — whose residents outnumber Livingston’s three to one — has reported at least one COVID-19 death on each of the past 30 reporting days.

Joe Harrell, chief investigator in the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office, can’t recall another time when so many residents died of a single cause, day after day.

“The delta variant has hit young people hard this go-around,” Harrell said. “I’ve worked on patients as young as 20.”

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to decline this week across Louisiana, and deaths have dipped, too. But in an area where vaccinations stagnated for months, fatalities from the more-contagious delta variant continue apace after cases surged earlier this summer.

Livingston was among the hardest-hit parishes in the Baton Rouge region by Hurricane Ida. The storm’s eyewall passed directly over Holden, robbing much of the parish of electricity for days.

As recovery work continues across the parish, cases of the virus are dropping in Livingston and statewide.

But deaths tend to be a lagging indicator.

Drained by months spent working in a deadly pandemic, people who work in close proximity to the dead are exhausted.

“I have quite a few friends who have died of COVID,” Harrell said Thursday. “That makes it tough.”

Dr. Charles Nunez, medical director of the emergency department at Our Lady of the Lake’s Livingston campus, said the delta variant peaked in mid-August. The majority of hospitalizations were among unvaccinated patients between the ages of 35 and 65.

Now, he said, “we’re admitting fewer people with COVID pneumonia, which was kind of the story of August.”

While the overall number of COVID beds have decreased, the number of patients on ventilators rose slightly as the virus runs its course. Now, Nunez said, people should focus on “personal responsibility,” from washing hands to social distancing and avoiding large groups.

“The safest thing to do is pay attention when the hospitals are telling the general public they’re overwhelmed,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, even as delta’s threat appears to have diminished.

During the latest surge, Nunez said some unvaccinated people who arrived in the ER with COVID-like symptoms, only to test negative, decided on the spot they wanted the vaccine. Others saw friends and family hospitalized and made the decision to get the jab once they recognized it could affect their health. A smaller fraction has been encouraged by the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

Department of Health data show 34% of Livingston residents are fully-vaccinated against the virus compared to 27% in late July.

A community testing site staffed by members of the OLOL Physicians Group in Livingston continues to test around 25 people per day, with a 25 to 30% positivity rate for the virus.

That figure shows high levels of virus are still present in the community, according to Nunez.

“People ask the question, ‘when is it going to be over?’,” he said.

The answer, he continued, is that “we just have to learn how to deal with it. It’s going to be a process, and we’re going to learn from it.”