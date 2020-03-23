With no postseason games being played and recruiting on hold, except for emails and phone calls, college basketball coaches across the country have been using the down time to put together their schedules for next season.
That includes LSU coach Will Wade, who, for the past week, has been working on the schedule as well as recruiting and making sure his current players are doing the right things on the academic side of the ledger.
While scheduling is a chore that’s often put off until late spring and early summer after all the tournaments are completed, getting the schedule lined up and contracts signed is an important part of the process.
Fortunately for Wade, a good part of his nonconference schedule, which accounts for 13 games of a 31-game regular-season slate, had been locked in with signed contracts before the coronavirus outbreak abruptly ended the Southeastern Conference and NCAA tournaments.
Even though only five opponents have been positively identified, according to contracts obtained by The Advocate, five more playing dates are accounted for — including the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Home games will be played against the University of Louisiana at Monroe (Nov. 10), VCU (Nov. 29) and USC (date TBD).
LSU will meet Louisiana Tech in Shreveport (Nov. 24), face an opponent to be determined in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta (Dec. 12) and play Syracuse (Dec. 19) in the Gotham Classic’s “Showcase Game” in New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Besides the Big 12/SEC Challenge, whose pairings will likely come out in June, LSU’s other three games be played in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as part of the Gotham Classic.
As of late last week, Wade said he was trying to identify two opponents that will take the place of Liberty and East Tennessee State — two teams that went on to win 20-plus games as well as their conference tournaments — helping LSU finish with a NET ranking of 28.
Utah State, which also won its conference title and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament along with Liberty and ETSU, also helped out.
In thoroughly analyzing the teams he’s targeting for his schedule, Wade takes into account how they finished this season, which players are likely to return for a certain team, the production of those returning players, and how that team will finish in its league.
That model helped Wade compile a slate of foes who went on to rank eighth in Division I in nonconference strength of schedule.