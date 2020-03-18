A second person has tested positive for coronavirus in East Baton Rouge, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said.

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center confirmed that the patient was in its care in a press release. The hospital said it has developed a list of all team members and areas that the patient had contact with and was working to prevent the spread.

Baton Rouge had its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus Tuesday and the patient is in isolation at Baton Rouge General hospital, city-parish and hospital officials said.

On Monday, a patient was diagnosed in Ascension Parish.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the total number of cases statewide increased to 257, with most still reported in Orleans Parish.

Six people have died in Louisiana.