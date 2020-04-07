A decision on a final deadline or range of dates to resume spring sports is a key objective for David Federico going into the LHSAA executive committee’s spring meeting.
The conference call meeting set to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday marks the first time the LHSAA board has met since the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down Louisiana’s schools and high school sports last month. Ecole Classique’s Federico, the LHSAA president, is eager to see where the discussions go.
“I have no idea how long this meeting is going to take or where the discussions will take us,” Federico said. “We need to get into this as a group and I look forward to hearing what the other committee members have to say. My hope is that we will have something — to determine when that deadline (for spring sports) would be.
“The safety of our student-athletes has to be the most important thing we consider. When we can safely gather in groups is a big part of this and we don’t have that information now. School has been canceled for the rest of the year in a number of states, which ended their spring seasons. We know we will be out of school until April 30 and that the governor (John Bel Edwards) will make a decision on the remainder of the school year. That also is significant.”
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine will offer general updates on the coronavirus situation during the meeting that will be closed to the public and media.
Bonine also will share information gained from contacts with Louisiana Department of Education officials, school superintendents and the governor’s office. Bonine also will seek guidance on the spring deadline and on fall sports that could be impacted by the pandemic.
“Yes, there will be (a) discussion … I assume a lengthy one,” Bonine said. “Consideration for a spring date should come out of this meeting. The LHSAA does not govern summer activities, (but) I will assume football coaches will want to begin earlier than the permissive start date. Nobody had spring football … and if you do not have spring football by rule a school is permitted to start one week before others.”
The LHSAA’s assistant executive directors will give reports on their winter and spring sports, regardless of whether those seasons were completed because of the pandemic.
Bonine said Sulphur Parks and Recreation remains open to hosting the annual LHSAA softball tournament for select/nonselect schools in keeping with terms of the current contract, along with a nonselect baseball tournament. Whether or not hotels and restaurants can reopen could determine the fate of those events, Bonine said. Select baseball finals would be played at school sites.
LHSAA assistant director Adam MacDowell said the closure of Louisiana’s state colleges would impact the LHSAA’s regional and state track meets. MacDowell said Zachary High has volunteered to host the LHSAA’s state meets, but he noted conducting more than 60 district meets, along with regional and state meets would be difficult.
One option MacDowell plans to offer would be using the current indoor track format which splits schools choosing to compete in track into two divisions — Class 5A, 4A and 3A schools in Division I and Class 2A and below in Division II.