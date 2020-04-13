Unable to reschedule, Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is canceling its spring performance, "She Moves ...," which was scheduled for May 1-2 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.

The state's stay-at-home order, along with its order restricting gatherings of 10 or more people because of the coronavirus pandemic, prevented the company from adequately rehearsing its dancers in time for the performance.

Like many other arts programs and local businesses, Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre faces several challenges to its mission ahead. In addition to the loss of its spring performance, the Youth Ballet, its community engagement program, will be significantly limited in what it will be able to accomplish this year, especially with its annual summer library tour.

The company is planning to reach as many children and adults as possible later in the summer.

With so many new works of choreography and costumes commissioned for "She Moves ...," Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is planning to present as much of the show as possible to its audiences in another format at a later date with one possibility being a studio or open air performance to showcase its powerful choreography.

Tickets purchased through the Manship Theatre, as well as the canceled performance on season tickets, will be fully refunded. For information on how to donate the amount of the ticket cost back to the company, call (225) 766-8379.

For more information, visit batonrougeballet.org.