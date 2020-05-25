Alvin Guerin, 87, used to spend hours sitting at the bedside of his wife, Yvonne, at the Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Facility, rarely missing a day to see her since she first moved in two years ago.
With nursing homes on lockdown to protect their high-risk residents from the highly infectious coronavirus, Alvin Guerin's once-routine visits are now held at a physical distance, standing in the courtyard outside his wife's bedroom, talking over the phone, with a windowpane between them.
The twice-weekly "window chats" are part of a larger effort to keep nursing home residents connected with their families and stave off loneliness through an uncertain pandemic which some experts said could stretch well into next year.
"I know I can't do nothing about it. That's the worst part," Guerin said, noting he hasn't held the hand of his wife of 67 years in more than two months.
The visits are by no means a perfect replacement for the experience of physically holding a loved one, but nearly every family member who attended last Tuesday's chats made the same observation: It's better than nothing.
For some older adults, using a cellphone can present technical difficulties.
"Press … the … green … button," said Cindy Shepherd, slowly shouting instructions through the windowpane to her 96-year-old mother, Louise McGarrahan Smith.
Smith continued to chat into the phone, even though the call hadn't been picked up. Her son said she can only hear decently out of one ear and sometimes forgets which one that is.
Once she got connected, however, her three children could hardly get a word in. At one point, the retired English teacher, frustrated with the closure of the in-house salon, asked her children without success to send her a pair of scissors so she could cut her own hair.
At the other end of the complex, Sister Helen Cahill, who used to regularly pray with residents at the Our Lady of the Lake-affiliated facility, maneuvered between bushes and trees to greet patients perched at their windowsills.
"God understands, so that's what's important," Cahill said, after saying the Hail Mary prayer with one resident. "It's tough on the families. The human touch is so important for everyone."
Terri Arnold said her 94-year-old mother had difficulty at first understanding why her daughter couldn't visit her inside. She hopes that one day they can resume normal visitation, more for her mother's sake than her own.
"Her time is so limited," Arnold said. "I don't want her to be by herself should something happen."
Dr. Venkat Banda, the medical director at Baton Rouge General's Mid City COVID-19 surge unit, said nursing homes are doing their best, though he fears their "residents are going to die of loneliness before COVID-19."
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says nursing homes should be among the last to reopen and urges authorities to use extreme caution in deciding when to resume visits, saying it shouldn't come before all residents and staff have tested negative for the coronavirus for at least 28 days.
Ollie Steele Burden has one patient who's tested positive for the coronavirus more than 50 days ago and continues to test positive, said Heather Bauden, the facility's administrator.
When Tim McGinty asks his 90-year-old mother, Rita, how she's faring with the lockdown, she typically says, "I'm bored."
"She likes to play bingo, she likes to prowl the halls, probably too much for the staff's liking," McGinty said.