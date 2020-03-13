Moments after game officials and their opponent had exited the building, the real celebration for The Dunham School began.
Students poured into the gym to celebrate the Tigers 48-47 victory over rival Episcopal in the Division III title game played Friday night. Because of coronavirus mandates that required the teams to play the game without fans, the Dunham players had quite a story to tell their classmates.
The second-seeded Knights rallied from a 15-point deficit and tied the game with 34.8 seconds left on a floater in the lane by Ricky Volland. Title-game MVP Carlos Stewart was fouled with 5.6 seconds remaining. He made one of two free throws to give the top-seeded Tigers the lead.
But it wasn’t over until another shot in the lane by Volland rolled off the rim just before the buzzer. The victory gives Dunham (22-10) its second title-game win over Episcopal (27-9) in three years.
“We just had to push through at the end,” Stewart said. “We had to think about what happened when we did not approach the game the right way last year. We did not want to feel that again. We also wanted to prove to Episcopal we could beat them, because they beat us the last time we played.”
Stewart scored a game-high 25 points with three 3-pointers. He was the only double-figures scorer for the Tigers, who played in their fourth straight title game. Volland led Episcopal with 17 and DJ Morgan added 11.
“It just didn’t go off the rim the ” said Volland, who had made four game-winning shots during the season. “I wish I could have it back. We all know each other (two teams). It’s tough, but it’s always a good game when we play.”
Both teams struggled to get their footing early. Dunham led 7-5 after one quarter. The Knights made just 4 of 24 first-half shots. Dunham heated up in the second quarter, draining 7 of its 14 shots from the field. Stewart scored five points in the decisive 15-4 run that gave the Tigers a 22-9 halftime lead.
Episcopal did not score for nearly eight minutes spanning the second and quarters. But the Knights scored 22 points in the final part of the third quarter. They trailed by nine at 40-31 going into the fourth quarter and then went on a 9-2 run at the start of the fourth quarter.
It was an EHS rally that Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley expected.
“It’s a good thing that we were up by as much as we were,” Pixley said. “When they get that momentum, it’s hard to stop. No lead is insurmountable in these games. The other team is never going to stop fighting. (Episcopal) has so much pride.”
A layup by Stewart Bonnecaze made it 42-40 at the 4:19 mark. They eventually tied it on Volland’s late 3-pointer. EHS made 6 of 7 fourth-quarter shots.
“Even though there were no fans in here, it was still a typical Episcopal-Dunham game,” Episcopal coach Chris Beckman said. “In a championship game, it always seems to come down to a play or a possession. I’m proud of my guys — I’ll take my guys any time.”
Pixley praised his lone senior, Salle Wilson, who became Dunham’s first player to win two LHSAA titles in a major sport.
“We were prepared,” Wilson said. “We had to stay together and win.”