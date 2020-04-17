Did someone say weekend? Count us in.

But first, let's get through Friday, and there's no better way to kick off the weekend than letting someone else do the cooking.

And there are plenty of area restaurants standing by to take your order while you're social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. All you have to do is give them a call.

Southfin Southern Poke

The mix of Hawaiian and Louisiana cuisines come together perfectly at Southfin Southern Poke, 4321 Perkins Road.

And right now, we're eyeing the Crawfish Bowl with its mix of crawfish, shrimp, sweet onion, corn and bell pepper mix, cabbage, tomato, fin boil sauce, crispy shallots and green onions. You can get two scoops for $10.95 and three scoops for $13.95.

To place your takeout order, (225) 302-7613 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. See the full menu by visiting southfinpoke.com.

Louie's Cafe

Breakfast for dinner is always fun, especially when that breakfast is filled with seafood.

And the Seafood Louie Omelet at Louie's Cafe, 3322 Lake St., does just that. Think of it, an omelet with your choice of shrimp or crawfish — or both — sauteed with vegetables in spiced butter with Swiss cheese and an herb creme sauce. Is your stomach growling yet?

And the best part is that you can order breakfast at Louie's all the time, because it's open 24 hours, seven days a week. Just call (225) 346-8221 to place your takeout order or visit louiescafe.com to see the full menu.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Sometimes we crave something both familiar and simple, and Buffalo Wild Wings' family packs is offering a tasty dinner that will make the whole family happy.

For a limited time, you can order the Family Bundle ($34.99), which includes 20 traditional wings and 20 boneless wings in your favorite sauce or dry seasoning. And you get fries with that.

Place your takeout order between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. by calling (225) 819-8438 for the location at 7524 Bluebonnet Blvd., (225) 448-5770 for the location at 3260 Highland Road or (225) 450-6401 for the location at 2001 W. La. 30 in Gonzales. Visit buffalowildwings.com for the full menu.

