Two more Baton Rouge residents have died from coronavirus, bringing the total number to 20, officials announced Friday morning.
Both were elderly and had underlying medical conditions, according to information released from the parish coroner's office.
East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said the patients were an 82-year-old woman who was admitted to the hospital Tuesday and a 71-year-old man who was hospitalized Sunday.
Officials aren't releasing the patients' exact underlying conditions because of medical privacy laws, but have said those often include diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic lung ailments.
Statewide the death toll has climbed to more than 300 with more than 9,000 confirmed cases.
Two Mississippi residents have also died in Baton Rouge hospitals, and their deaths are counted toward the official parish total, bringing it up to 22.