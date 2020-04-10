Less than a month since the Baton Rouge area had its first diagnosed case of the novel coronavirus, the capital region hit at least 109 deaths tied to the infection, state health officials and local coroners said Friday.
East Baton Rouge Parish, the urban and populous core of the region, had the largest share of those COVID-19 deaths with 49, the parish coroner said, giving it the third highest total in the state behind Orleans and Jefferson parishes.
The new death toll in East Baton Rouge and the broader region represent the largest single-day increases since at least late March, according to a running Advocate tally.
East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark, who reported 10 new deaths on Friday, said he has examined more than a dozen models on the virus and the current pace of new deaths tied to the COVID-19 illness seems to track those predictions closely, suggesting to him that the peak may be happening or be close.
He noted that several models predicted the peak between Friday and Tuesday with around 70 deaths per day statewide. That works about to about 10 per day in East Baton Rouge.
"I expect over next several days we're going to have several cases per day," he said.
At the same time, Clark said he believes the state's stay-at-home order and other social distancing measures were blunting the worst of those predictions. Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and a host of other local officials have made similar points in recent days.
Clark's counts have been ahead of the state's, which tallied only 39 deaths in East Baton Rouge on Friday.
Other parishes in the Baton Rouge area haven't seen similarly large jumps in deaths but have still accumulated them, with Ascension Parish continuing to have second most in the region at 19. Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes are the only other parishes in the region with double-digit deaths totals, at 10, according to state and available coroner tallies.
Epidemiological experts have pointed out that due to the virus's spread and subsequent health impacts over several weeks, the rise in deaths could be expected to lag significantly behind infections. Some suggest the latest death numbers are reflecting that pattern as the number of cases hasn't grown as quickly as in recent days.
The Baton Rouge area hit 2,610 cases as of Friday, a 7.6% increase over the day before, an Advocate tally shows. Cases in East Baton Rouge Parish reached 1,088, a 9% increase over the day before, new state data show.
Though the second most populous parish in the Baton Rouge area, Livingston Parish, still had just one death tied to the COVID-19 illness as of Friday.
By comparison, West Baton Rouge Parish had 10 deaths, the Coroner's Office said. With 26,427 people, that parish has about one-fifth of Livingston's population and had about two-fifths fewer cases of coronavirus as of Friday.
Livingston Parish Coroner Dr. Ron Coe said he would expect more deaths with the number of cases and people in his parish. He added that he has tested some deaths for coronavirus that didn't otherwise have COVID-19 diagnoses.
"I don't know. It's just too early to make any judgment on that," Coe said.
Yancy Guerin, chief deputy coroner in West Baton Rouge, was equally at a loss to explain the number of deaths in his parish, though three were in a nursing home that is one of the state's identified clusters. All the parish deaths involved underlying health conditions, he said.
Susan Hassig, a Tulane University epidemiologist, cautioned against trying to draw inferences that compare case totals in a parish with the number of deaths. She noted the variables with coronavirus testing, including backlogs at labs and uneven testing availability. She added the small numbers in more rural parishes also make it hard to determine statistically valid differences between those parishes.
Jared Hymowitz, director of Mayor-President Broome's Healthy City Initiative, said the city-parish doesn't have the data yet — including from more widespread COVID-19 testing — to fully understand why Baton Rouge's death total has reached the level it has. But he suggested the city-parish's population density, which can facilitate community spread, and prevalent underlying health conditions could be factors.
That is why Hymowitz and other city-parish officials continue to emphasize the need not to let up on social distancing and other precautions against infectious spread.
"It's really having positive effect. We don’t want people to get relaxed at this point, particularly during the Easter weekend," said Mark Armstrong, Broome's spokesman.