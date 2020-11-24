Louisiana will move back to a modified version of Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, just before Thanksgiving.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the decision Tuesday afternoon. This new order will be in place until at least December 23.

Here's a breakdown on the new rules:

Occupancy limits:

Up to 25% occupancy with social distancing and masks mandated:

  • Sporting events

Up to 50% occupancy with social distancing and masks mandated:

  • Gym and fitness centers
  • Restaurants, coffee shops and cafes
  • Casinos and video poker
  • Non-essential retails

Up to 75% occupancy with social distancing and masks mandated:

  • Churches and places of worship

Bar limitations for parishes with more COVID spread:

Bars in parishes with greater than 5% positivity:

  • Must close to indoor consumption
  • Can allow outdoor seating up to 50 people seated and spaced out
  • Masks mandated

Bars in parish with 5% or below positivity:

  • Can allow indoor consumption up to 25% occupancy seated and spaced out
  • Outdoor consumption encouraged
  • Masks mandated

Reduction in gathering sizes in event centers:

Indoors:

  • Limited to 25% occupancy
  • Up to 75 people
  • Masks required

Outdoors:

  • Limited to 25% occupancy
  • Up to 150 people, where social distancing is not possible
  • Masks required

Email Emma Discher at EDischer@TheAdvocate.com or follow her on Twitter, @EmmaDischer.

View comments