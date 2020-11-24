Louisiana will move back to a modified version of Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, just before Thanksgiving.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the decision Tuesday afternoon. This new order will be in place until at least December 23.
Here's a breakdown on the new rules:
Occupancy limits:
Up to 25% occupancy with social distancing and masks mandated:
- Sporting events
Up to 50% occupancy with social distancing and masks mandated:
- Gym and fitness centers
- Restaurants, coffee shops and cafes
- Casinos and video poker
- Non-essential retails
Up to 75% occupancy with social distancing and masks mandated:
- Churches and places of worship
Bar limitations for parishes with more COVID spread:
Bars in parishes with greater than 5% positivity:
- Must close to indoor consumption
- Can allow outdoor seating up to 50 people seated and spaced out
- Masks mandated
Bars in parish with 5% or below positivity:
- Can allow indoor consumption up to 25% occupancy seated and spaced out
- Outdoor consumption encouraged
- Masks mandated
Reduction in gathering sizes in event centers:
Indoors:
- Limited to 25% occupancy
- Up to 75 people
- Masks required
Outdoors:
- Limited to 25% occupancy
- Up to 150 people, where social distancing is not possible
- Masks required