Louisiana will move back to a modified version of Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, just before Thanksgiving.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the decision Tuesday afternoon. This new order will be in place until at least December 23.

Here's a breakdown on the new rules:

+4 Louisiana moves back to modified Phase 2 as coronavirus surges, bars in most parishes to close Facing a surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations ahead of Thanksgiving, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday said he would move Louisiana …

Occupancy limits:

Up to 25% occupancy with social distancing and masks mandated:

Sporting events

Up to 50% occupancy with social distancing and masks mandated:

Gym and fitness centers

Restaurants, coffee shops and cafes

Casinos and video poker

Non-essential retails

Up to 75% occupancy with social distancing and masks mandated:

Churches and places of worship

Bar limitations for parishes with more COVID spread:

Bars in parishes with greater than 5% positivity:

Must close to indoor consumption

Can allow outdoor seating up to 50 people seated and spaced out

Masks mandated

Bars in parish with 5% or below positivity:

Can allow indoor consumption up to 25% occupancy seated and spaced out

Outdoor consumption encouraged

Masks mandated

Reduction in gathering sizes in event centers:

Indoors:

Limited to 25% occupancy

Up to 75 people

Masks required

Outdoors: