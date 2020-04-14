For weeks, a fleet of yellow Penske rental trucks has steadily flowed in and out of Louisiana’s state public safety compound in Baton Rouge, National Guard troops at the wheel, ferrying masks, gowns, goggles and other equipment to hospitals across the state.
The 24-hour-a-day operation – led by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and carried out by the Louisiana National Guard – is the backbone of the state’s response to dire shortages of protective equipment faced by health workers.
Louisiana has placed well over $120 million in orders for personal protective equipment alone, records provided by GOHSEP show, not to mention millions more spent on ventilators, surge facilities, staff and other resources.
For weeks, the efforts have focused primarily on boosting the medical capacity of the New Orleans area, a hotspot for the novel coronavirus that has garnered national attention for the rapid spread in Louisiana. Officials have also sent supplies to other major metro areas that have seen spikes in cases and deaths.
National Guard troops stationed in Baton Rouge staff a state-owned warehouse on the public safety compound, behind the Goodwood Library, where they take inventory of supplies, receive shipments and load up trucks to make deliveries to hospitals. In the chaotic early weeks of the virus in Louisiana, the troops have received shipments in the dead of night and have fanned out across the state to drop supplies at hospitals and local facilities.
“It definitely has been frenzied from the start,” said National Guard Lt. Col. Ignacio Assaf, who oversees the team coordinating the effort. “It has been 24 hours largely since this began. We’re still a 24-hour operation.”
Nurses and doctors in Louisiana have faced an alarming shortage of personal protective equipment, called PPE, a problem reported across the U.S. Health workers have told the Advocate and the Times-Picayune they have resorted to reusing masks and gowns for days on end – a sharp break with standard practice at health facilities. Nurses have said they worry about picking up infections from patients and transmitting it to others because of the shortages.
Louisiana has shipped out millions of pieces of equipment, state records show, including masks, goggles, face shields, gowns and other gear, sourced from the federal stockpile, private donors and vendors.
The National Strategic Stockpile, run by the federal government, has provided some aid to Louisiana, but the totals only represent a fraction of what the state requested. The feds have sent about 745,000 masks, 425,890 gloves and 102,624 gowns to the state, among others. By comparison, the state requested nearly 6.3 million gloves, 2.2 million masks and 874,129 gowns from the stockpile.
Donors, including Apple, LSU and state agencies, have picked up some slack, giving Louisiana 526,653 masks, 674,267 gloves and about 3,000 gowns, among other equipment.
In recent days, the federal government has told state leaders not to expect much more from the stockpile as it runs out of equipment. Instead, the feds are airlifting supplies into the U.S. from around the globe and making them available to distributors, from which states and hospitals must source the equipment.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said last week federal leaders have told him and other states to look to the private sector to source protective equipment and ventilators. Still, he indicated the state has gained ground on the badly-needed protective equipment.
“It appears the PPE is becoming more readily available,” Edwards said. “I'm not going to say we have as much as we would like and that it always comes in as soon as we would like it. But it seems like we're moving in a better direction in that regard.”
Edwards said he is not currently in talks with other states to form a consortium to buy protective equipment, saying he didn’t want to add a layer of bureaucracy to the process. But he said he would watch the concept to see if it created any advantages to states, which have for weeks found themselves in a bidding war against each other for supplies like protective equipment and ventilators. The governor has decried the situation as a disadvantage to smaller states like Louisiana.
Officials hope Louisiana is turning the corner on a once-exponential growth in coronavirus, and have pulled back on efforts to boost the number of ventilators and hospital beds. But the quest for more protective equipment is ongoing.
“We’re going to continue to buy PPE for several weeks to come,” said Casey Tingle, GOHSEP’s deputy director.
LSU has also joined the effort to boost the amount of protective equipment at hospitals. This week, LSU employees began working with physicians in New Orleans and Shreveport to produce gowns and face shields inside the school's basketball stadium, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Lamar Advertising donated billboard vinyl that LSU is turning into reusable gowns, and Baker Hughes gave the school materials to create face shields. The effort began when Wayne Newhauser, LSU's Medical Physics program director, started developing prototypes for gowns and other equipment in his garage with a biomedical engineering student, Meagan Moore. The school's coronavirus response team decided to scale the effort.
“Crises like the one we face today illustrate why research universities exist,” LSU Interim President Tom Galligan said. “We will make it through this pandemic by working together and ensuring that LSU’s efforts from Shreveport to New Orleans make it to those on the front lines of this fight.”
GOHSEP not only oversees the spending of more than $110 million on a temporary hospital at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, but millions more on hotel leases, ventilators and other resources. The agency also coordinates the distribution of protective equipment, ventilators, hand sanitizer and other supplies to hospitals across the state.
The agency receives requests from city and parish emergency leaders or mayors and decides where to allocate the limited number of resources, which so far has sent much of the resources to the New Orleans area, a national hotspot for the virus. Hospitals also call GOHSEP, asking for supplies. Then the National Guard carries out the deliveries through the warehouse and fleet of rental trucks.
In some ways, the response is similar to efforts the National Guard undertakes following a hurricane or flood, when it sends hulking military vehicles to hard-hit areas to deliver supplies. This time, though, Assaf said the guard rented the Penske trucks because they’re more agile, without the speed restrictions and other regulations the military vehicles have. And the state wasn’t getting enough of the relatively small boxes of masks and gowns to even fill the bigger National Guard trucks, unlike after a hurricane when the guard would have pallets of water, comfort kits and packaged meals.
“With these things going to multiple locations and being physically small it doesn’t make sense to send an 18-wheeler with four boxes on it,” Assaf said.