Two additional East Baton Rouge residents have died from coronavirus, bringing the parish's total to 65, the coroner's office said Tuesday morning.

In Livingston Parish, the death tally rose to four, with two other cases pending analysis, the coroner said.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, the victims were 82- and 94-year-old men who had underlying medical conditions that made them especially vulnerable to the impacts of the respiratory disease COVID-19, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said in a statement.

Clark said the 82-year-old was hospitalized on April 8 and died on April 9 but his office didn't confirm he had tested positive for the coronavirus until Monday. The 94-year-old was admitted to a hospital on April 12 and died on Monday.

After sitting for weeks with few cases and no deaths, the case and death tallies in Livingston Parish are starting to inch upward as drive-thru testing has become available in the parish.

Livingston Coroner Dr. Ron Coe said a 56-year-old man died due to the COVID-19 respiratory illness Monday. He had underlying health conditions.

A 57-year-old man was the parish's second confirmed COVID-19-related death on Monday, Coe added.

Though new hospitalizations and new coronavirus cases have been leveling off in recent days but still rising, deaths in East Baton Rouge have remained steady. That parish's Coroner's Office noted 14 people died from coronavirus-related complications over the weekend, which exceeded the previous weekend after seven people died.

The Louisiana Department of Health on Monday reported nearly 1,300 confirmed cases in East Baton Rouge parish.

Officials said last week they expected a spike in deaths in the parish over the weekend as areas around New Orleans that were hit early by the pandemic started to level off.

State health officials recorded on Monday that at least 880 people have died from coronavirus across Louisiana and more than 2,000 required hospitalization.