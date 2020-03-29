Since the start of March, the novel coronavirus has forced the shutdown of hundreds of companies, which have laid off thousands of their workers as their businesses dried up.

But Louisiana’s largest employer — the state government — is staying open, and its 64,580 employees will continue to receive paychecks.

Partly, that decision was made to keep at least some people in the market with money to spend and partly because unemployment has made a staggering jump.

“We don’t see any reason to add to the unemployment rolls,” Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne told The Advocate. Applications for unemployment relief has jumped to 72,260 from the weekly average of about 3,600.

Public employees are the largest segment of the workforce in Baton Rouge, by far, as well as in New Orleans and Lafayette. Even in many of the sparsely populated rural parishes, where unemployment before the pandemic routinely was in the double figures, the state accounts for most of the jobs.

Mostly, however, the state wants to keep in place the people on whom so many will rely once the pandemic crisis subsides, Dardenne said.

State offices are closed to the public, but state business continues, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced March 22 as he directed dozens of nonessential businesses from zoos to beauty salons to close.

Accomplishing that goal has been somewhat of a strain.

Some state workers need to stay on the job — law enforcement and prison guards, for instance. But a lot of the forms and applications can be done online or over the phone.

One of the first hurdles was to distribute enough laptops for thousands of employees to work from home. Also, the state’s computer server couldn’t initially handle all that remote access. Last week, technicians upgraded the system to handle 65,000 remote users simultaneously. Several thousand more laptops are expected to arrive this week.

“It has been challenging,” Dardenne said. “It doesn’t rise to the level of frustrating in comparison to all the other things we’ve had to do on the fly. But to put that all together in the context of existing rules and policies that we have is difficult in the best of times.”

The heads of the various state agencies were tasked to figure out who on their staff could work remotely and who would have to stagger their in-office shifts in order to practice the “social distancing” necessary to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. And the managers had to do this while complying with the immense tangle of regulations, laws and policies enacted over the years to ensure that caches of the workforce didn’t become the personal fiefdoms of politicians and that the public money going to state employees was spent prudently.

Someone without symptoms but required to self-quarantine requires one accountability code to get paid. Someone assigned to office work but wanting to care for children at home requires a different code.

The State Civil Service Commission held an emergency meeting March 18 to develop rules on how best to handle the various scenarios expected and assign each a different code using compensatory time, annual leave and sick leave to continue paying employees given their individual circumstances.

For instance, the Office of Civil Service has 100 employees, 89 of whom teleworked last week. Those remote employees were coded as working.

But Civil Service had to shutter its Baton Rouge Testing and Recruiting Center, a central office where job applicants gather to fill out forms and take necessary tests. The five employees who worked there were coded “Office Closure,” which kept regular salaries coming without dipping into paid vacation time. Five other employees were deemed nonessential and were unable to telework. They were coded as “Special Leave Act of God.”

The Division of Administration has been trying to get a handle on how the state workforce is deployed but has run into difficulties because the numbers change daily and not all of the agencies are reporting. Still, from what numbers the agency could accumulate, it looks like a little more than half — 11,050 of 21,504 employees — were working remotely as of Thursday.

All 212 employees at the Department of Insurance worked remotely as did 59 of the 74 staffers in the Governor’s Office, according to the Division’s incomplete census.

Treasurer John Schroder rearranged his 76 employees to shift employees who couldn’t perform their regular duties remotely to assist processing Unclaimed Property claims.

Ninety-six of the 447 employees at the Secretary of State’s Office worked from home. But with elections slated for June and July, some work must be done in the office, and those staffers rotated in as needed. Those at home who are not working used compensatory time, annual leave or sick leave, as applicable. Museum employees were granted special leave and are not working from home.

The Department of Agriculture and Forestry, with 589 employees, has many field offices scattered around the state, which makes in-office social distancing easier. About 397 employees worked from home.

Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a legal opinion endorsing the legality of paying public employees unable to work because of office closings sparked by the coronavirus.

“Were those public entities to cease compensating their employees, presumably a great number of those employees who were not paid will be unavailable when government operations are resumed at the end of the declaration," Landry’s legal opinion says. "Foreseeably, some public entities could potentially see drastic reductions in staff (and subsequently services to its citizens) were this to occur.”

“This is such a moving dynamic,” Dardenne said. “We’re attempting to strike an appropriate balance to protect employees and the public while providing necessary services and have an ability to ramp back up when the crisis is over.”