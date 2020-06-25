A pregnant Baton Rouge woman died from the coronavirus Thursday, but doctors were able to successfully deliver her two-pound baby, according to a report from WBRZ.
The mother, Allie Guidry, was not due until October, however, the baby is in stable condition in the Woman's Hospital NICU.
Guidry, has been in the hospital since the end of May and was put on a ventilator two weeks ago, the report said.
"We'd like people to know to take this virus seriously," the woman's mother, Denise, said with the woman's boyfriend, Michael. "But do not stop living your life - be cautious, be careful. It's no joke."
