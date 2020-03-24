The coronavirus death toll in Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes rose to at least seven Tuesday, as hospital officials observed a rise in severe symptoms.

State and local officials recorded at least two additional deaths from the coronavirus Tuesday involving women in their 50s with underlying medical conditions in East Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes. Officials in West Baton Rouge Parish also reported the region’s first death in a nursing home, at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen. State officials previously reported a pair of deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish and single deaths in both Ascension and St. James parishes.

In nearly all fatal cases reported in the region, officials said patients suffered from underlying health problems, which along with older age can result in potentially life-threatening cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

"It's the same commonalities they're seeing across the country and globe," East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. William “Beau” Clark said, discussing the three deaths in the parish as of Tuesday afternoon. "You’re talking about people who have underlying co-morbidities that put them at more risk for death, specifically when they have a viral illness."

Local hospitals have seen an increase in the number of patients over the past few weeks. Though many who've sought treatment had flu-like symptoms, a more troubling sign has been patients with serve shortness of breath, an indicator of pneumonia that can worsen into acute respiratory failure, which starves the organs of oxygen.

Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center was currently treating 10 patients at its facilities in the capital region, while Baton Rouge General was treating eight people whose conditions mirrored those observed at Our Lady of Lake, spokesmen said Tuesday.

Across Louisiana, hospitals were treating more than 270 people for COVID-19, and roughly one-third required ventilators, according to the latest state figures.

Of the 46 reported deaths in the state, the median age of those who have died from the disease was 72 years old, according to the Louisianan Department of Health.

In reporting the parish's third death, Clark said a 53-year-old woman had tested positive after going to the hospital before dying Tuesday morning. His office is also awaiting results on at least two people who died before their test results came back.

The parish reported 58 known positive cases of COVID-19 by Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, officials in Iberville Parish reported a similar fatal case involving a woman in her 50s who had prior health conditions. It marked the parish's first death.

Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso urged people to heed state leaders' warnings about the deadly disease to stem its spread.

“This is for real,” Ourso said. “We have to practice social distancing and stay at home at all costs before we overwhelm the health care (system) of our state.”

Officials in West Baton Rouge Parish also released details Tuesday about a 73-year-old resident at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen who died at Our Lady of the Lake after contracting the virus.

Legacy Administrator Meagan Landry said in a statement no other residents or employees at the 125-bed facility have tested positive or reported symptoms of the virus.

"This circumstance is unprecedented in our state, nation and the world of healthcare," Landry said. "We have dealt with evacuations and forces of nature but nothing on a global level such as COVID-19."

Earlier this month, the facility stopped allowing outside visitors and had been screening employees and residents for signs of the virus, a step many nursing homes across the nation have taken amid worries the virus can spread quickly because residents live in tight quarters and interact with staff closely.

An outbreak at Lambeth House in New Orleans showed the perils of the virus after several residents died and more than three dozen contracted the disease at the upscale retirement facility.

State health officials this week reported five cases at Chateau D'Ville, a retirement home in Donaldsonville, and two cases at St. James Place in Baton Rouge. The Donaldsonville facility, along with Lambeth House and Chateau de Notre Dame in New Orleans, were designated a “cluster.” Health officials define a cluster as a group of multiple coronavirus cases that appear connected.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said at an afternoon news conference the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has agreed to send teams to help mitigate known clusters.

“We hope to have them on the ground here in Louisiana very quickly to help us manage these particular situations,” he said.

The virus meanwhile has continued to disrupt daily life in the capital city.

LSU announced Tuesday it was canceling its spring commencement. Officials said students' achievements will be celebrated at a later date. Graduating students will receive their diplomas in the mail after completing work on their degrees, officials said. The university asked graduating students to fill out an online survey to ensure their diplomas reach them.

School leaders will decide how the future ceremonies will take place.

The governor's previous order to close bars, casinos, theaters, gyms and gatherings over 50 people remains in effect until mid-April, as well as a statewide "stay at home" order issued Monday requiring Louisiana residents to shelter in place unless they are performing essential tasks like grocery shopping and going out for medical appointments.

