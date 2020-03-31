A Baton Rouge man who lost his Louisiana builder’s licenses after he pleaded guilty in a scheme to defraud victims of the August 2016 floods said Tuesday he believes in second chances and wants to lend his expertise to the coronavirus fight.

Matthew Morris, president and CEO of Complete Construction Contractors, went on Facebook over the weekend to pitch his idea of creating a new consulting venture called COVID-19 Solutions Company to assist businesses affected by the novel coronavirus.

"I have been working with my attorneys to evaluate the legal requirements for performing these commercial activities outside of the State of Louisiana, particularly in areas most impacted by the virus," Morris said in a written statement to The Advocate.

"If there is sufficient interest in the services, my attorneys and I are prepared to register the entity and to comply with all laws in the jurisdictions where I might operate," he added.

If formed, Morris said, the company would provide "non-residential emergency, crisis and business consulting services" across the country.

"I believe our great country was built on second chances and I am eager to use my expertise to help provide commercial clients with the services they need to help stop this growing pandemic, given the strained number of industry providers available to fulfill this need," he wrote.

COVID-19 Solutions Company is not registered with the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office, spokesman Tyler Brey said Tuesday.

A post on COVID-19 Solutions Company's Facebook page over the weekend states that, "Backed by years of disaster, remediation and crisis management experience, COVID-19 Solutions Company is committed to bringing our quality-focused indoor environmental services experience to communities around the nation by offering consulting and franchising opportunities that empower other construction, cleaning, remediation and other capable companies to urgently respond to this crisis, equipped with a proven working business model that ensures compliance with CDC protocols and ensures financial success."

Morris, 42, entered what are known as Alford pleas in September 2018 to two counts of filing false public records in Ascension and Livingston parishes.

Under that type of plea, Morris admitted the evidence gathered against him would have likely led to his conviction on the public records counts, but he was allowed to maintain his innocence. He was given concurrent four-year prison sentences with credit for time served since his arrest.

More than 160 counts of contractor and insurance fraud and other charges in Livingston, Ascension, East Baton Rouge and St. John the Baptist parishes were dropped in the plea deals.

Morris was jailed from the time of his February 2017 arrest until his release with additional good time reductions on Sept. 24, 2018.

Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, whose office prosecuted Morris in Livingston Parish after the 2016 floods, on Tuesday urged the public to be “careful and vigilant” in hiring anyone during the coronavirus crisis.

"There are reputable businesses that have done this for a long time," he said when asked directly about Morris' possible new company.

Perrilloux said his office has notified the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors and the Better Business Bureau of Morris’ potential new venture.

The state board revoked Morris' residential, commercial and mold remediation licenses in December 2018. The board had previously suspended his licenses shortly after he was arrested on fraud and other counts in early 2017.

Morris claims he lost money on his post-flood contracting work and blamed his subcontractors on the homeowners' woes.

Prosecutors have said they reached the plea deals with Morris with an eye toward ensuring his insurers would help pay restitution to his victims. More than $299,200 has been paid to victims in Ascension and Livingston parishes, prosecutors said.

Morris was convicted of filing inflated property liens in a scheme to defraud homeowners who flooded in August 2016.

Victims and law enforcement officials have said the liens blocked homeowners from finishing their home restorations, though Morris later released the liens after his arrest.