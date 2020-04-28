Area restaurants are entering another week of diner-less dining rooms because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't stopped them from supporting health care staffers on the front lines of the battle.

Fat Boy's Pizza traveled from Metairie last week to show support for the home of its soon-to-be new restaurant.

Fat Boy's plans to open near Tiger Stadium in August, but last Friday, the COVID-19 units at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center were given a preview of the restaurant's fare.

In recent weeks, the restaurant has been providing its signature 30-inch pizzas to hospitals throughout the New Orleans area, partly through funding from such donors as New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan.

"We've probably donated 1,000 pies to hospitals in New Orleans," said owner Gabe Corchiani.

Then Corchiani turned his attention to Baton Rouge.

"I have two sons who go to LSU," he said. "One of them told me about seeing all the work that Our Lady of the Lake is doing on their social media pages. He said it would be great if we could donate some pies to them."

So Corchiani and his staff gassed up their new food truck and headed to the hospital, where they baked pizzas onsite to feed those attending to coronavirus patients.

For more information, visit eatfatboyspizza.com or facebook.com/pg/eatfatboyspizza.

Jolie Pear pitches in

Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, 315 North Blvd., and the Law Offices of Ossie Brown provided more than 100 meals to Baton Rouge General Medical Center on April 21.

“Baton Rouge is known for many wonderful things, but it’s health care industry is not something that is routinely recognized — until this crisis,” said Dana Brown, owner of Law Offices of Ossie Brown and a partner in Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar. “We want to thank those who go to work every day to care for the ill. We have an obligation to help out a community that has been so generous to us through the years.”

These companies have already provided more than 100 meals to several local area hospitals. The donations are made possible in part through the support of partners, including Brown, Susan Manuel, Scott Emonet, Eric Carnegie, Maxx D’Jorghi and Derek Fitch. For more information, visit joliepearloysterbar.com.

Buy a Meal Give a Meal

Perkins Rowe has reached the goal of its Buy a Meal Give a Meal campaign to benefit students in need within the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

For meals bought from one of Perkins Rowe’s participating restaurants (whether through carryout, delivery or even a gift card), Perkins Rowe agreed to donate a percentage of all restaurant sales to the Foundation for East Baton Rouge School System.

As of April 21, the overall sales goal from participating restaurants was reached. Perkins Rowe will be matching a percentage of those sales and donating $5,000 toward coronavirus relief needs of East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

The mission of the East Baton Rouge school foundation is to provide vital support to those students, teachers and school administrators by building effective partnerships, like this one, and by funding high-impact projects for which tax dollars are not available.

For information visit FoundationEBR.org.

Quaker Steak & Lube

The new owners of Quaker Steak & Lube, 2706 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales, are offering a menu filled with takeout choices, including wings, salads, burgers and sandwiches.

The restaurant has undergone a number of upgrades and renovations that you'll see once the dining room is opened for full service. Until then, call (225) 647-9464 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to place an order or do it online at thelube.com to pick up your food curbside. Delivery also is available through GrubHub, DoorDash and UberEats.

The restaurant is also offering discounts to first responders and health care workers. For more information, visit thelube.com/locations/louisiana/gonzales-la.