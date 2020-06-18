Democrats in the Louisiana House on Thursday reached a deal with Republican lawmakers on a proposal to send $250 checks to potentially hundreds of thousands of front-line workers, using $50 million in federal aid to fund the program.

Rep. Sam Jenkins, D-Shreveport and the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, is sponsoring the legislation, House Bill 70. The legislation would make a host of workers who interacted with the public at the height of the pandemic--including nurses, cops, grocery store workers, bus drivers and others--eligible for $250 checks from the state government.

Democrats and Republicans spent hours Thursday negotiating over the legislation, ultimately reaching a deal on a key sticking point: how to fund it.

“I think everyone wanted to support this but the catch was what was going to be the source of funding,” Jenkins said Thursday, after the House voted 93-0 to advance the bill to the Senate.

Republicans have sought to ensure small businesses will get $300 million out of a $865 million pot of federal funding from a stimulus package passed by Congress. Local governments would get the other $565 million.

Jenkins’ bill would take $50 million to fund. Originally, he drafted the bill to take the money from the small business portion of the funds. Republicans in committee changed it to take the money entirely from the portion earmarked for local governments.

The deal struck Thursday takes $25 million from the portion dedicated to businesses and $25 million from the pot for local governments.

Rep. Blake Miguez, the House Republican Delegation chair, said he believes the small business pot will ultimately be made whole, to $300 million. He said there is a “gentlemen’s agreement” with Democrats to backfill the money from funds left over in the portion dedicated to local governments.

“Everyone strongly believes there will be money left over,” Miguez said.

If the legislation becomes law, people would be eligible for the $250 checks if they work in health care, housekeeping, food services, grocery stores, long-term care facilities, as bus drivers, police officers, firefighters and a list of other occupations. They would have to make $50,000 a year or less and meet other requirements.

If all $50 million was used on the checks, 200,000 people could receive them.

The state has made about a third of the $565 million available to local governments so far. Of the $153 million available in the first round, whose deadline was June 15, local governments applied for $165 million, according to the Division of Administration.

Still, it’s not clear whether local governments will be able to tap into the whole amount. Federal rules prevent the money from being used to offset lost revenue, where local governments were hit hardest. On the other hand, the feds have allowed local and state governments wide latitude in what constitutes a coronavirus expense, including in the category public safety payroll expenses.

That led to $28 million of the first round of funding, or about 18%, going to sheriff’s offices around the state. That includes $8.7 million for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, about $6 million for the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and $9.7 million for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

In all, $117.5 million, or more than 76% of the first batch of funds, went to Jefferson, Orleans and East Baton Rouge Parishes.