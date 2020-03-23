Superintendent Warren Drake on Monday was handed emergency powers by the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board to lead the school district’s efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak and continue daily business without the need to continue seek the approval of the nine-member board.

According to a resolution approved at a special board meeting Monday morning, Drake now has added power to make purchases, deliver meals, pay employees, adjust work requirements, change the school calendar, seek waivers from regulations, provide distance education, enter into contracts and other time-sensitive decisions. These emergency powers don’t have a conclusion date, but will continue “until withdrawn by the School Board.”

The declaration of a local emergency is similar to moves made by other school districts in Louisiana since Gov. John Bel Edwards order that schools close until April 13.

Monday’s meeting had been tentatively planned for later in the week, but was quickly moved up to Monday at 10 a.m. after the governor released another order on Sunday ordering Louisianans to “shelter in place.”

After a short discussion, seven out of nine board members on Monday approved the emergency resolution. Board member Mike Gaudet and Jill Dyason were absent, as was Superintendent Drake. Only five people were in the audience at the School Board Office on South Foster Drive.

Board member Dadrius Lanus applauded the school district’s work so far in dealing with the outbreak.

“These are some really turbulent times for this community,” Lanus said.

Board member David Tatman had similar sentiments.

“This is uncharted territory,” Tatman said. “I thought I’d never see this. It’s like a movie.”