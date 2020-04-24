Join Theatre Baton Rouge for a virtual celebration of the women who have helped shape our lives – our mothers, grandmothers, aunts and more, on May 5 when the theater stages its "Virtual Mother's Day Concert."
Theatre Baton Rouge volunteers will be dedicating virtual performances to the women in their lives in videos, which will be put together as a virtual concert directed by Artistic Director Jenny Ballard during Mother’s Day Weekend.
Patrons will be able to stream the concert from the safety of their own homes between May 8 and May 10.
And the theater wants you to be part of the event. Do you have a favorite photo of your mom, maybe even at a Theatre Baton Rouge show? Send it to TheatreBR@gmail.com and it will be included in the concert.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Theatre Baton Rouge cannot open its doors, so it's joining you in your homes.
Tickets are $20, and sales will go live on #GivingTuesdayNow, May 5, an international day of giving to support the many nonprofits being affected by widespread shutdowns. Theatre Baton Rouge will post information about how to purchase closer to the event.
Patrons will be emailed a unique link and password to log in and view the concert at their convenience during the weekend.
For more information, (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.