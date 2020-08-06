Nineteen Zachary schoolteachers have been sent home this week because they’ve tested positive for the novel coronavirus, are suspected of having it or have recently come into contact with someone who has.

Zachary Superintendent Scott Devillier said seven of his teachers have either tested positive or are suspected of having COVID-19 while the other 12 have been exposed to the virus by others. They represent about 5% of Zachary's teaching corps of 390.

School employes returned to work Monday, and students are set to return next Monday. Devillier said some of the teachers tested positive before they returned to work, while others have been identified since. He said many of the quarantined teachers will be able to work from home, but not all.

“We have employees who can’t telework,” he said. “They’ll just have to take leave.”

Having students return to school Monday may change. Zachary’s school board has called a special meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss whether to postpone the start of school a few days. Devillier said it might be a week-delay, but he said he’s not sure where the board will land on that.

About half of 5,500-plus students have already elected to learn virtually from home rather than come to school each day. The other half are set to come back to school under a hybrid approach, where they go to school only part of the week and spend the rest of the week learning virtually at home.