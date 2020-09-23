Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso said Wednesday his parish will seek to reopen bars after he was informed of improving coronavirus testing statistics.

Iberville is the first in the 12-parish Baton Rouge region to fall below state benchmarks that determine whether bars can reopen, state data show. Bars were shut down statewide after a rise in coronavirus cases this summer.

Ourso said his emergency preparedness director had informed him midday Wednesday about the new data. Parish Council members, mayors of the parish's six municipalities and others would be informed about the pending change, and parish officials will put it on their Facebook page.

After a parish hits state benchmarks, parish officials must decide whether to opt in to what's known as Phase 3 and get authorization from the state Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control to allow bars, daiquiri shops and breweries to allow on-premises sales.

“That letter has already been signed and is going to be in the mail today,” Ourso said in a brief interview.

To meet the state standards, a parish must have two consecutive weeks with a weekly positivity rate of 5% or less.

Newly released state data show Iberville had a positivity rate of 4.6% between Sept. 3 and Sept. 9 and 3.9% between Sept. 10 and Sept. 16. State positivity reporting has a lag of several days.

With the looser rules, bars and some other alcohol-serving establishments can operate with table service at 25% capacity with up to 50 patrons until 11 p.m. Other restrictions also apply.

Ourso said he wants local leaders to inform bar and lounge owners about those requirements so they can get back to work and "start trying to make a living."

Iberville has six incorporated municipalities that would be affected by the opt-in request, in addition to unincorporated areas: Grosse Tete, Maringouin, Plaquemine, Rosedale, St. Gabriel and White Castle.

Four other parishes in the region, including East Baton Rouge, had their first weekly positivity rate below 5% in recent weeks. East Baton Rouge hit 4.1% between Sept. 10 and Sept. 16, falling from 5.7% between Sept. 3 and 9.

The parish, the state's largest, would need another week of positivity at or below 5% to seek to reopen bars.

The positivity rate demonstrates the number of positive cases per batch of tests and, health experts have said, is a measure of community spread. It is also indicates whether the level of testing for the virus is sufficient.

St. James Parish briefly got authorization to open bars on Friday from the ATC but then had them shut down after state health officials said the parish hadn't met the benchmarks.

According to the latest data, that parish's positivity rate was 0.7% between Sept. 3 and 9 and rose to 6% between Sept. 10 and 16. The new data appear to include some kind of change from last week, when the state reported that positivity was 0.8% between Sept. 3 and 9.

Also, the 6% positivity figure in St. James for the week of Sept. 10 to 16 isn't close to a rough calculation of positivity from the raw case and testing data that the state supplies daily online.

Based on that information, St. James' positivity was slightly less than 1% for that week and would appear to be primed to reopen bars.

But the state's weekly calculations of positivity are geared to when tests are taken, not when positive cases are reported, which happens some point after a test is given.

That means positivity rates based on publicly available case data is only an approximation of what the state will eventually find for weekly positivity and those rough calculations can be skewed by testing backlogs.

It's not clear from the raw, publicly available data what is driving the 6% positivity rate for the week of Sept. 10 to 16. Spokespersons for the state Health Department and St. James Parish government didn't immediately return inquiries for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Other parishes with one of week of positivity data below 5% are East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge, the data show. All had positivity rates below 5% for the week of Sept. 10 to 16, potentially setting up an opportunity to opt in next week if rates stay down.

Four other parishes, Assumption, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, West Feliciana, had falling positivity rates, but none were below 5%.

In addition to St. James, two other parishes in the region had rising positivity rates: Ascension and Livingston parishes.

Livingston was the only parish that remained in double-digits for the week of Sept. 10 to 16. The parish's rate nearly doubled from the week prior, up from 6.6% to 11%.