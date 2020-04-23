More than 80,000 face masks donated by the Hanes clothing company to East Baton Rouge Parish will be going to agencies that serve vulnerable and in-need populations during the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Thursday.
The distribution of the cloth masks includes:
- A total of 28,500 of the masks for both the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging. Both organizations will include the donated masks with distributions of food to their recipients.
- An additional 28,500 masks for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, in support of the system’s continued feeding efforts for students.
- 500 masks to each of the 23 nursing homes in East Baton Rouge Parish.
- 28,500 masks to the Baton Rouge Health District for distribution to hospitals in the parish.
The City-Parish currently provides respiratory, filtering masks for all of its first responders, Broome said. The city-parish will use a portion of the cloth masks donated by Hanes for its critical workforce as those employees return to work, she said.