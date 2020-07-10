Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Baton Rouge next week to address Louisiana's fight against the coronavirus, according to a press release from the White House.

Pence will meet with Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Health officials about coronavirus in Louisiana. He is also scheduled to meet with higher education leaders at LSU's Tiger Stadium regarding the return to campus and sports. The visit was first reported by WBRZ.

The news comes amid near record-breaking numbers of new cases diagnosed statewide. More than 2,600 additional cases were reported Friday.

The full statement from the White House is below:

"On Tuesday, July 14th, Vice President Pence will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. There, the Vice President will meet with Governor Edwards and his health care team on their efforts to combat COVID-19. Afterward, the Vice President will participate in a roundtable discussion at LSU’s Tiger Stadium with Governor Edwards and higher education leaders focusing on fall reopening plans and university sports programs. Following, the Vice President will host a press briefing with Governor Edwards. Later that evening, the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C.

Additional details about the Vice President’s trip are forthcoming."