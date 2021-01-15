Louisiana’s largest health system, Ochsner, is delaying vaccine appointments for thousands of patients after receiving zero new doses this week, complicating the health system’s mass vaccination plan that has more than 100,000 appointments on the books.

After receiving tens of thousands of doses through the first four weeks of the state’s vaccination effort, Ochsner didn’t get any new doses for patients this week, the Louisiana Department of Health and top officials at Ochsner confirmed Friday. Second doses are still flowing in, meaning patients will still be able to get the required second shot, officials said.

Ochsner will continue to use the doses it has on hand to vaccinate people between now and Wednesday. From Thursday until the following Monday, Ochsner CEO Warner Thomas said patients scheduled for vaccinations will be told their appointment is postponed. Hospital officials declined to say how many appointments are affected, but said it is in the thousands.

+5 Louisiana coronavirus vaccine effort picks up for elderly, but high demand brings challenges After a slow start, Louisiana’s decision to make vaccines available to people aged 70 and older has kicked the mass COVID-19 vaccination effor…

Thomas said Ochsner hopes to get an influx of doses in future weeks, but said appointments beyond those dates may also have to be delayed. He said the system is working to try to find doses going unused at other providers that could be used to inoculate Ochsner patients.

A question to the Louisiana Department of Health about why Ochsner didn't receive new doses this week was pending Friday afternoon.

He added the state “felt like there was going to be a much larger allocation of vaccine from the federal government” than it actually received. This week, Louisiana was allocated 55,775 doses, nearly 19,000 of which were diverted to a federal program to immunize nursing home residents and staff.

“Everyone was going on certain guidance and assumptions of what we thought was going to come from the federal government,” Thomas said in an interview. “The state was making those assumptions, we were making those assumptions, and that’s not what happened. So we’ve had to adjust.”

+7 John Bel Edwards extends Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions for another four weeks Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday extended his Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions for another 28 days, while urging businesses to have employees …

Once the state opened up vaccinations to people 70 and older and an expanded list of health care workers, Ochsner set out on an ambitious vaccination schedule, putting roughly 113,000 appointments on the books, officials said. On Thursday, citing "lack of inventory," Ochsner told patients it had stopped taking vaccine appointments. On its website, Ochsner wrote that its "vaccine shipments remain variable," and that it would open up appointments again as it gets more supply from the state, which is coordinating with the federal government to land new doses.

So far, the system has administered 67,000 doses, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Hart, and will immunize thousands more patients between now and Wednesday. Hart said the hospital would not immediately schedule a new appointment date for those patients.

“We’re not giving them a new date right now,” Hart said. “Not knowing what our vaccine supply will be, what we don’t want to be doing is cancelling and rescheduling over and over for the same patient.”

Louisiana nearly doubles places where people 70+ can get coronavirus vaccine: See list Louisiana added more than 100 pharmacies and other providers administering vaccines to elderly patients across the state on Monday, as officia…

Thomas added Ochsner is evaluating whether to change how it handles appointments given the lack of doses this week.

“The zero shipment of doses to us this week was definitely a surprise,” Thomas said. “We did not anticipate that.”

Check back for more.

Staff writers Andrea Gallo Ben Myers and Emily Woodruff contributed to this report.