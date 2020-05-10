Organizers of festivals, auto shows and celebrations postponed this spring because of the novel coronavirus outbreak are penciling in new tentative dates for the summer and fall, hoping they’ll be able to welcome visitors by then but aware they may have to cancel their plans.
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order could be relaxed to some degree May 16, or in a broad fashion if a coalition of Republican legislators can dilute his executive powers.
Amid worries of a second wave of infections when restrictions gradually loosen, event organizers are in the position of setting dates, crossing their fingers and hoping it’ll be safe when their rescheduled dates come around.
Event planners are so-far relying on best-case scenarios or simple hunches to reschedule their festivities. The Northshore Nature Center in St. Tammany Parish, for instance, plans to reopen May 16, and has already scheduled line dancing classes for May 18 and a yoga session the next day.
The mayor of New Orleans last week hinted last month at needing to hold off events in the city for the rest of 2020, including the French Quarter Fest and Jazz Fest, even Essence Festival, as well as the possibility of the Pelicans and Saints playing in fanless stadiums.
Pointe Coupee Parish has rescheduled its 11th Annual Spring Street Car Show for June 6, and a political forum featuring candidates for a Baton Rouge city court seat is set for June 8.
The car show’s founder, George Miller, said though he expects lower turnout — and the possibility of having to reschedule in the fall — organizers for the outdoor event will provide masks and find ways to keep people at a distance.
He said planning an event takes weeks and involves coordinating with more than 100 car owners and getting the word out to the public if they get the green light. The pandemic has also added the logistical challenge of finding ways to roll on while keeping people safe.
“I’m sure it’ll still be a smaller crowd,” Miller said. “But there’ll be social distancing and all that good stuff.”
Pointe Coupee Parish leaders say the outdoor event is likely a safer bet than events set indoors, as long as visitors and organizers adhere to precautions.
Events scheduled indoors will have a trickier time navigating the balancing act of keeping people at least six feet apart — the federal guideline for reducing infectious spread — as well as adhering to likely crowd size restrictions as state orders relax.
The Rev. Alexis Anderson, who helps organize the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Reform Coalition Judges Candidate Forum that was delayed last month, said she sees opportunities for Louisiana to reimagine how it puts on events and festivals.
“Reimagining is something Louisiana is pretty good at,” she said. “We will figure out ways if we try and don’t get fixated on the short term.”
Alternatives the group’considered include a digital forum and video interviews with candidates up for reelection in the district covering the parish,if the event’s tentative date on June 8 falls through or it isn’t safe to meet in person.
“I’d rather see all of my parents there next year than have an event where people get sick,” Anderson said, adding that her work has a pastor have given her a close look families impacted by the human toll caused by COVID-19.
The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre reset an event for the Governor’s Mansion for Aug. 24 that was ready to roll out just days after the governor declared his stay-at-home order.
Christine Perkins, the marketing and communications manager of the ballet company, said planners hoped the new date was far enough into the year that it would be safe to resume its performance that was “ready to go” before the outbreak reached a critical point.
The company was able to coordinate its dancers, musicians and others involved for the late summer, even if they have to make tweaks like offering an online auction and cap attendance if crowd size restrictions are still in effect.
And by the time August rolls around, Perkins said people may be pining to return to theater halls and performances if the risk is low.
“By August we thought it would be safe, and people would feel comfortable,” she said. “But there’s still this giant question mark.”