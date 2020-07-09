Coronavirus testing hours will be extended this weekend in East Baton Rouge Parish for the #GeauxGetTested Initiative.
Anyone age 5 or older can get a free COVID-19 test on the expanded hours from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. from Friday through Sunday, according to the mayor-president's office.
That expands the testing hours on those days by four hours. After this weekend, the testing sites resume regular hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week through July 18.
Mayor's Office spokesman Mark Armstrong said that since surge testing began Tuesday, 3,374 people have undergone testing across the five sites. That's well below the aim of 5,000 tests a day.
East Baton Rouge Parish is one of three locations in the U.S. chosen for surge testing because the federal government has deemed the state a coronavirus hotspot.
To pre-register, visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. Pre-registered people can use the express line at the test site. Testing is free and no insurance is required. However, time is limited since the sites are only available until July 18. Results will arrive in 3-5 days. Results will arrive via email, but you will get a call if you test positive.
To be tested, people must provide a telephone number and an email address.
The #GeauxGetTested initiative is a partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Healthy BR, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Louisiana National Guard and the Louisiana Department of Health.
Testing Locations:
- LSU: Alex Box Stadium parking lot, Gourrier Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
- Southern University: F.G. Clark parking lot, 801 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70807
- Cortana Mall: 9701 Cortana Place, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
- Healing Place Church: Mobile Testing Site, 19202 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 - This site is closed Sunday, July 12.
- Lamar Dixon Expo Center: 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, LA 70737.