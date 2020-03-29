Isolation. Social distancing. Loss of a much-needed support system.

The restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic bring more confusion to the already disoriented person with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia and can cause a great deal of stress for the caregiver.

Kate Swaffer, author of “What the Hell Happened to My Brain? Living Beyond Dementia” was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2008 when she was 49. She was told to get her affairs in order, quit working and think about her plans for care in the future.

From all the recommendations, she subsequently coined the term "prescribed disengagement."

While the guidance she received was well-meaning, Swaffer says she felt it was based on preconceived notions of how a person can live with dementia and set them up for a life without hope or thoughts of a future, a life without the ability to be positive, resilient and proactive. In other words, a life of isolation.

Today, those with the disease and their caregivers are in a time of “prescribed disengagement.” And, the advice is contrary to the needs of those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Interacting with others can help the affected individual retain a sense of belonging, assist in providing normal routine and ultimately promote a quality of life.

In the absence of social interaction, how can caregivers manage?

If loved ones are in long-term care or assisted living facilities, caregivers cannot visit at this time. They should, however, try to maintain their connection with phone calls or by using a video conferencing app, like FaceTime or Zoom. Staffers at care facilities often can assist in setting up these connections to help caregivers and family maintain a link to their loved one.

Caregiving at home can be extra challenging.

Caregivers may struggle with explaining the sudden changes in routine. The advice from experts: Don't unnecessarily alarm the affected person, and refrain from watching a lot of the television coverage, as it can cause undue anxiety and stress for both the caregiver and the patient.

Caregivers should adhere to the usual precautions against the spread of the virus, such as frequent handwashing and covering the mouth for coughs and sneezes. When it comes to face masks, the federal Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing one if you are sick or if you are caring for someone who is sick.

Also follow cleaning protocols, disinfected frequently touched surfaces, like doorknobs, light switches, counters, phones, toilets, faucets and sinks. Caregivers should follow the instructions on the disinfectant and use proper ventilation while cleaning. Don't let these cleaners be handled by the patient.

Tissues, wipes and hand sanitizers should be always on hand and placed throughout the home in various locations.

It's also suggested that doctor appointments and other outside therapies be suspended during this time unless the caregiver and/or the affected individual needs immediate attention.

Should a medical condition arise, contact the primary care physician immediately and follow the recommended course of action. Medications can be filled and/or refilled at pharmacies, many of which are offering free delivery.

The greatest challenge, perhaps, is the isolation from activities the caregiver and patient count on.

The caregiver should strive to keep a routine and structure as much as possible and have activities on hand that the person with Alzheimer's enjoys, such as puzzles, word games and favorite movies. You might try looking at photo albums or even creating some. All are ways to engage and curb boredom.

Additionally, the caregiver might come up with a few easy exercise routines; let the patient assist with cooking or sorting recipe collection; or try simple gardening. Coloring and painting can also help pass the time, as well as listening to music, which might spur a little impromptu dancing, which is enjoyable and a great form of exercise.

There's also a number of apps that can keep caregivers and their loved ones engaged. Here are just a few examples: “My Reef 3D,” an interactive aquarium and that allows users to "feed" the fish; “Talking Tom Cat 2,” that allows you to talk to the main cat character and the cat will say it back; and “Timeless,” which helps Alzheimer’s patients remember events, stay engaged with others and assists in recognizing other through facial recognition technology.

Like everyone else, practice proper diet and nutrition with special attention to frequent hydration. Because an Alzheimer's patient's immune system might already be compromised, make sure they drink enough liquids throughout the day to maintain their overall health.

Additionally, caregivers should pay attention to any flulike or respiratory health symptoms in both themselves and their loved one, and contact a physician immediately if these arise.

Spirituality can also have a positive outcome during this time. Caregivers and their loved ones can find connections through prayer and meditations and by listening to favored spiritual and gospel hymns. Many websites and YouTube channels offer soothing background music that bring a sense of peace and calm amid all the distractions.

Caregivers can get additional help and support via phone or online through various Alzheimer’s agencies:

Alzheimer’s Association, (800) 272-3900, alz.org

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, (866) 232-8484, alzfdn.org

Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area (Baton Rouge), (225) 334-7494, alzbr.org

Alzheimer’s Services of Acadiana (Lafayette), (337) 296-4613, alzacadiana.com

Alzheimer's Association/Louisiana Chapter, (504) 613-6505, alz.org/louisiana

For continuing updates on the coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019 or the National Institutes of Health at nih.gov.