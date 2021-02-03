Baton Rouge health officials are launching a campaign to encourage more Black residents to get tested for the coronavirus by conducting the tests in local churches, schools, community centers.

"The new, more dangerous variants of COVID-19 and the need to distribute vaccines fairly make it all the more urgent that we do a better job of testing in underserved Black communities," said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical Research Center. "We think more people may be willing to undergo tests, and later get vaccinated, if they can do so in places that are familiar and where they feel most comfortable."

Pennington and the Louisiana Clinical and Translational Science Center will use a $1.8 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to conduct testing at 16 community sites in the 70805, 70807, 70811, 70812, and 70814 zip codes. Researchers will collect 2,000 saliva samples and demographic information, and use the information to help understand why testing rates remain low in those communities.

"We have some ideas about why people are not getting tested. Some people may not have a way to get to a testing site. Others may not be able to take time off from work. Still others may have issues finding childcare," said Dr. Peter Katzmarzyk, Pennington's Executive Director for Population and Public Health Science. "We’re going to ask members of our Black communities what they think the barriers are to testing and what approaches they think would be best to get more people tested."

Testing will start Feb. 10 and will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following sites:

LSU Health Baton Rouge North Clinic, 5439 Airline Highway

Beacon Light Baptist Church, 7513 Prescott Road

Jewel J. Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road

Charles R. Kelly Community Center, 3535 Riley Street

Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway; Louisiana Leadership Institute, 5763 Hooper Road

Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road

Living Faith Christian Center, 6375 Winbourne Ave.

S.E. Mackey Center, 6534 Ford St.

Scotlandville Parkway Park, 3200 Harding Blvd.

North Sherwood Forest Community Park, 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive.

"The coronavirus has exposed, and continues to expose, the gap in access to health care that divides our city, parish, state and country," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said. "Increasing testing in Louisiana’s Black communities is vitally important to understanding and slowing the virus’s spread. The data the scientists collect will also help us understand the role health disparities play in the coronavirus’s impact on our residents."

