Nearly 170 Ascension Parish employees are receiving hazardous-duty pay for their work amid the coronavirus pandemic, in amounts ranging from $400 to a worker in the public works department to $4,000 for a nurse at the parish jail.
Parish President Clint Cointment said the bulk of the funds were being distributed among workers in the department of public works, the health unit and office of emergency preparedness, along with prison nurses.
Cointment said that 85% of the hazard pay went to employees who couldn't perform their job duties from home.
Former Ascension Parish councilman Doc Satterlee this week criticized the payments in a Facebook post this week, particularly those for two top aides. Cointment said all the workers deserved the pay.
"There is no play book for this event and each and every day brings new challenges," he said. "Though I am grateful to all employees whose efforts allowed essential services to be provided, I am particularly proud of the employees who put themselves in harm’s way to serve and protect."
The hazard pay to date is $158,792, or less than 1 percent of the total parish budget, Cointment said.
Two of Cointment's chief executives are among those receiving hazard pay. Kim Braud is chief of staff and Ruth Phillips is executive administrator.
"Both had immediate family members impacted by COVID-19, yet they soldiered on," Cointment said. "They worked every hour they claimed, plus some."
In 2018, Ascension Parish had 470 employees.