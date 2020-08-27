Citing "pockets of power and utility outages," East Baton Rouge Parish school buildings will stay closed Friday, while staff and students carry on virtually, the school system announced.
East Baton Rouge schools have been 100% virtual since the new school year started Aug. 10 and plan to continue in that vein until at least Labor Day. But with Marco and then Hurricane Laura hitting Louisiana, the school buildings were closed all week.
Staff have worked from home while students have worked independently doing online review and enrichment activities. That will continue Friday.
Regular virtual learning will resume Monday, according to the announcement.
Also, the next student meal handouts won't be until Wednesday. That's when schools plan to distribute 10-day meal boxes at school sites across the parish.