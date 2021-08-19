The 6,000 people who work for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system will have to prove they’re vaccinated or get weekly COVID tests. But they can seek an exemption from testing.

The School Board voted 5-3 on Thursday in favor of the proposal from Supt. Sito Narcisse, who first pitched the idea two weeks ago. The proposal also greenlights voluntary testing for all employees and students through a federally funded program. That testing will start as soon as Monday, with parental consent forms heading out this week.

All 10 Baton Rouge Head Start Centers close Thursday for air conditioning, ventilation work All 10 Head Start centers in East Baton Rouge Parish are closing immediately for "facilities maintenance and repair work to air conditioning a…

The new rules come as Louisiana reels from a fourth wave of the deadly coronavirus that has already overwhelmed the state’s health care system. It is also testing the ability of schools to keep kids safe.

The board spent almost two hours debating the proposal Thursday evening before voting on a final version developed by board member Mike Gaudet. He added language that the weekly testing would be “subject to any exceptions recognized by law.”

Gaudet, however, resisted a request from board members Connie Bernard and Jill Dyason to add exemptions to the proof-of-vaccine requirement.

“I think it’s too critical for the safety of our students to know whether employees have been vaccinated or not,” Gaudet said.

Though he would vote for a clean version with no exemptions, he said he did want to “make the perfect the enemy of the good.”

Here’s the breakdown of the vote:

For: Mark Bellue, Dawn Collins, Gaudet, Tramelle Howard, David Tatman.

Against: Bernard, Dyason, Evelyn Ware-Jackson.

Absent: Dadrius Lanus.

East Baton Rouge is one of the few K-12 public school districts in Louisiana to require any level of employee vaccinations, though several private colleges and universities in Louisiana have approved even broader staff inoculation mandates.

Employees now have until Sept. 15 to upload proof of vaccination to a district website. After that, those who fail to do so, will be tested at school each week.

Daphne Donaldson, head of the district’s human resources office, said her team will track employees who opt for weekly testing. She said her office will not be punitive, at least initially, if employees miss tests because they might have good reasons for doing so.

"We don’t want to assume that if an employee dismisses a test that their intent is not to test,” Donaldson said.

Vaccine news in your inbox Once a week we'll update you on the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Dyason questioned whether schools like Woodlawn High with big faculties can test without some disruption.

“I don’t see how this is going to infringe on their personal time each week,” Dyason said.

Christel Slaughter, who spoke on behalf of Orion Laboratories, which is providing the testing, said swabs can be done in less than a minute and in a way that works around employees’ schedules. She also said the identities of those tested will be known by as few people as possible,

"Confidentiality is absolutely the core of everything,” she said.

Ware-Jackson voted against the measure because she supported the original version that had no exceptions. She said the delta variant has changed the game.

"Now, this thing doesn’t care about kids,” Ware-Jackson said. “We're in a war. This is war time. In war time, some sacrifices have to be made by citizens. It won’t be forever.”

Bernard said she could only support the proposal if there were broad exemptions where employees could opt out for medical, religious and personal reasons.

"I think we’re opening the doors wide here for people to say we are violating their student’s constitutional rights,” Bernard said.

The exemptions approved may or may not prove to be broad.

Gwynn Shamlin, the board’s attorney, said that the ultimate exceptions to COVID testing are all being fought in court.

“"This is a developing body of law building around COVID level testing,” he said.

Howard voted for Gaudet’s motion, but was unenthusiastic.

"There should be no exception to taking a test,” Howard said. “You’re showing where you have COVID or not."

In other action, the board also agreed unanimously to restore five days of special COVID leave for school employees. But it did not go so far as to restore the full 10 days the district offered last year. Several employee groups pushed for the full 10 days, while Narcisse initially resisted restoring any such leave at all.