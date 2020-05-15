Livingston Parish schools will offer extra, largely virtual summer school instruction this summer in math and English for children in elementary and middle schools.

Superintendent Joe Murphy on Friday announced the new summer “enrichment” program, which will start Tuesday, May 26 and end Wednesday, June 17. Murphy said it’s the first time Livingston has offered such a summer program. It will last 17 days with about 90 minutes of instruction each day, he said.

The summer initiative is an effort to head off the learning loss that educators fear has occurred since Louisiana school building were closed March 13 for the rest for the year due to the coronavirus outbreak and schools had to scramble to shift to some kind of distance learning.

To pay for it, Livingston is drawing on $150,000 out of the $4.4 million it recently received in federal coronavirus relief money.

This program, open to current kindergarteners to eighth-graders, is serving as a pilot for the “continuous remote learning” that Livingston may have to rely on next school year thanks to coronavirus, Murphy said. He said it’s aimed at students who passed their classes this past school year, but “need more assistance in foundational skills needed to be successful in the next grade.”

“These students would greatly benefit from receiving advanced instruction in the courses they are scheduled to take in the fall,” Murphy said.

It would be separate from the usual summer school, which will continue this year and will focus on remediation and credit recovery for students who have failed certain classes in grades K-11. That as well will be done via remote instruction, he said.

“The programs we traditionally offer are about ‘going back’ to offer instruction in those courses that were not successfully completed in the previous school year. This new enrichment program is about ‘going forward’ to offer foundational instruction in those subject areas that will be taken in the new school year,” Murphy said.