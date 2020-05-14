Louisiana will report 827 more coronavirus cases on Thursday, but Gov. John Bel Edwards cautions that a large portion of those cases are not new.

In a live town hall with The Advocate and The Times-Picayune, Edwards said the Louisiana Department of Health will release the updated numbers at noon. A large lab has recently started reporting coronavirus test results, which will account for 609 cases.

Some of those newly reported cases date back as far as March, Edwards says.

The state similarly reported a larger number of newly reported coronavirus cases on Wednesday for similar reasons.

Can't see module below? Click here.

Watch the town hall here.

Louisiana will report a total of 33,489 coronavirus cases on Thursday.

LDH will also report 36 more coronavirus-related deaths, Edwards said.

Additional data will be released at noon.

Watch live: John Bel Edwards explains Phase I reopening amid coronavirus in our virtual town hall Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will participate in a virtual town hall at 11 a.m. Thursday to answer your questions about what comes next in …