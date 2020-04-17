BR.ololembed.adv.0693.jpg
Covid-19 emergency room personal prepare to admit a patient at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Covid-19 emergency room and the regular ER are separated in an attempt to prevent spread of the coronavirus. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD

Another five East Baton Rouge residents have died from coronavirus, bringing the parish total to 79, the coroner's office announced Friday morning.

The latest victims of the virus were all men, ages 63 to 77, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said in a news release. All had underlying health conditions that made them especially vulnerable to the effects of coronavirus, and all passed away in the hospital on Thursday.

The first coronavirus death of a Baton Rouge resident was reported more than three weeks ago. 

The Louisiana Department of Health will release its latest numbers tracking tests and cases at noon.

