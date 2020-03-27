The warden of Raymond Laborde Correctional Center, a state prison in Avoyelles Parish, has tested positive for coronavirus.
Warden Sandy McCain confirmed his positive test results to The Advocate on Friday afternoon.
The state Department of Corrections announced Thursday that two DOC staffers at different prisons had tested positive, but didn't release additional information or an updated number on Friday. No inmates have tested positive, though 32 have been tested across the state prison system, according to DOC.
It's unclear whether McCain is one of the two cases announced Thursday, or an additional case.
DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said the department can't release names of people who test positive or the facilities where they work because of medical privacy laws.
"I shared my positive test results with my staff and our offender population for transparency," McCain said in an email Friday afternoon. "Wash your hands and stay safe!"
The warden also sent an email to inmates that morning, telling them he had tested positive and been quarantined, along with other staff members he's had recent direct contact with.
"This is only as a precautionary measure to help in keeping this virus out of the institution," he wrote. "At this time, the other staff do not have any signs and symptoms, again this is strictly a precautionary measure."