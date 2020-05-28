There were 23,853 new unemployment claims were filed in Louisiana during the week that ended on May 23.

That's down slightly from the 28,545 new claims filed for the week ending May 16, according to Louisiana Workforce Commission data.

By comparison, for the week ending May 25, 2019 there were 2,742 new unemployment filings. The coronavirus pandemic prompted the swift closure of many businesses across the state, which then furloughed and laid off workers.

Many businesses re-opened for the first time since mid-March on May 15 so this is the first full week of new unemployment claims after the stay-at-home order was lifted. Some industry experts were optimistic that last week would show a decline in continuous unemployment claims for the first time, but it didn't.

Last week's figures are down from the recent peak of 102,172 new claims for the week ending April 4, records show.

While new unemployment claims have continued to slow hundreds of thousands of individuals are still out of work.

Continued unemployment claims continued to increase to 328,409 workers for the week ending May 23, up from 326,504 one week before.

New unemployment claims for workers in food services and accommodation continue to lead statewide job losses, 3,678 new claims were filed for the week ending May 23. More than 29,000 workers in food services and accommodation filed new unemployment claims for the week ending March 21, which was the peak for that industry.

Other industries with continued losses included retail trade with 2,584 new claims, down from its peak of 13,350 claims during the week of April 4. Health care and social assistance had 2,612 new claims down from its peak of 13,265 new claims for the week of April 4.

Construction had 2,451 new claims last week, compared to its peak of 10,175 new claims for the week of April 4.

The state pays a maximum $247 per week for unemployment, with the federal government kicking in an additional $600 per week from a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress.

Louisiana still has about $800 million in its fund, down from $1 billion earlier this year.

