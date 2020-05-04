Louisiana's top school board plans to pick a new state superintendent of education May 20, the president of the panel said Monday.

Sandy Holloway, who leads the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, said the aim is for BESE to hold committee meetings on May 19 and a full board meeting on May 20, including the selection of a successor to former state Superintendent of Education John White.

A total of six finalists are in the running, including Assistant State Superintendent of Education Jessica Baghian and Cade Brumley, superintendent of the Jefferson Parish school system.

Others are Heather Poole, executive vice-chancellor of Central Louisiana Technical Community College in Alexandria; Paul Vallas, former superintendent of the Recovery School District; Joe Siedlecki, associate commissioner for school system support, innovation and charters, Texas Education Agency and Lonnie Luce, executive director, Blended & Online School Solutions.

A total of eight of BESE's 11 members have to agree on a superintendent.

Earlier officials leading the search hoped a selection could be made in April.

However, the board's April meeting was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Holloway noted that officials are also waiting to see if Gov. John Bel Edwards eases his stay-at-home order effective May 16.

All six candidates underwent virtual interviews of roughly 100 minutes each.

They were asked 16 questions by two BESE members: Kira Orange Jones, of New Orleans, who is leading a four-person working group of the board and Ronnie Morris, who lives in Baton Rouge.

Those sessions are available at www.louisianabelieves.com

