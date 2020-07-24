A military strike team is deploying to Baton Rouge General's Mid City campus Saturday amid another coronavirus patient surge.

Baton Rouge General spokeswoman Katie Johnston said Friday that the 35-person team would spend time assessing the hospital's staffing needs and relieving overworked staff who have been overwhelmed with high coronavirus case numbers.

Louisiana Supreme Court says coronavirus-stricken judge can skip election paperwork for now Campaign officials for an East Baton Rouge district judge incapacitated by the novel coronavirus filed paperwork Friday to place him on the No…

Hospital leaders across the state this week said they were at or near capacity as Louisiana surpasses 100,000 coronavirus infections.

Gov. John Bel Edwards this week signed an order keeping Louisiana in its Phase 2 reopening plan for an additional two weeks.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,084 more coronavirus cases Friday, 29 more deaths and 15 more hospitalizations. The state has had 103,734 cases and 3,603 deaths since the pandemic began.

Johnston said as of Friday afternoon she did not have specifics on what the military personnel will be assisting with, but said they would help "relieve some of the pressure on staff."

Our Lady of the Lake spokesman Ryan Cross said Friday that at the same time Baton Rouge General requested federal help, OLOL requested 20 RNs, 10 respiratory therapists and 10 CNAs which would allow the hospital to open another 10 to 15 ICU beds. He said as of Friday afternoon, OLOL's request hadn't been approved.