Baton Rouge General released the first round of data from its coronavirus antibody testing showing that of 432 tests conducted in the past week, 4.4% of them were confirmed positive, indicating they were likely infected with COVID-19.

Health experts say more rigorous studies with a randomized sample of patients will be needed to get a clearer picture of the spread of coronavirus in the Baton Rouge region. But the preliminary results suggest the virus is much more widespread in the population than testing has so far indicated.

“We are still, as a global community, trying to understand the role of antibodies in long-term protection against the virus,” said Dr. Rebecca Christofferson, a professor of pathological science at LSU's School of Veterinary Medicine.

Antibody tests are different than the tests that have been most commonly used so far, in that they use a blood sample and can detect a response to the virus even if someone did not exhibit serious symptoms. Though the tests are in high demand, experts caution that a positive test does not mean a person is immune or won’t catch the virus again.

In the meantime, antibody tests are a valuable tool in better understanding how widespread COVID-19 has been in a community. Early on, diagnostic testing was limited to those experiencing moderate or severe symptoms of the virus.

“Qualitatively, these data suggest that a significant portion of our community has been exposed to the virus compared to just the case counts,” Dr. Christofferson said.

The test Baton Rouge General is using was developed by the Mayo Clinic, which the hospital described as "one of the most robustly validated tests" available, with a 98.6% specificity. That means the test turns up roughly one false positive result for every 100 true positive cases.

BRG began offering the COVID-19 antibody testing on April 22 at two of its Express Care locations – Highland Village and Dutchtown.

Antibodies develop between eight and 14 days after the onset of symptoms, so it’s best to wait at least 10 days after initial symptom onset or 10 days after a known exposure to COVID-19 to be tested for the most accurate result.

