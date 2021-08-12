Of the 6,203 LSU students who have sent their coronavirus status to campus so far, 94% of them have reported being fully or partially vaccinated against the virus, LSU President William F. Tate IV said Thursday.

Students have until Aug. 22 – the day before fall classes begin – to submit their coronavirus information to LSU. They must provide provide proof of vaccination, proof of a negative coronavirus test within five days of arriving on campus or proof of a positive coronavirus test result within 90 days of arriving on campus.

About a fifth of students have sent in that information so far, Tate said Thursday during an editorial board meeting with The Advocate | The Times-Picayune.

LSU COVID plans: Students will need to prove one of three things before arriving on campus LSU announced more details on its plan for starting classes in the midst of a massive surge in COVID cases in a letter sent to students Monday.

The university’s coronavirus protocols have led to heated debate between faculty members and LSU administrators, as wide swaths of faculty have called for LSU to immediately mandate that all students be vaccinated against the virus. Louisiana’s frontline health care workers and public health officials say that the state is facing its worst outbreak yet of the coronavirus as hospitals are running out of space, staffing and medicine to keep up with the delta-variant surge.

All leading health officials across the state have called for robust vaccination among the public, saying that vaccines are the only way for Louisiana to avoid mass death from the coronavirus and also avoid overwhelming the hospital systems.

Despite the warnings, just 37% of Louisianans have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The numbers have appeared even more abysmal among students: when Tate arrived at LSU last month, just 26% of students said they were vaccinated through a voluntary reporting system.

But now that students are required to submit information about their vaccination status to LSU, the numbers appear to be changing. Tate sees the latest figures as a sign that “welcome week” — as students move onto campus and into dorms — will be safer than many predicted, with 5,817 of the 6,203 students being vaccinated.

Tate has said several times that LSU will mandate the vaccine once it receives full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

“If the FDA came out and said vaccines are approved today, there will be a vaccine mandate at LSU,” Tate said.

In the absence of mandating vaccines, LSU faculty members have called on LSU to do more to protect them and their students from the virus. A group wrote to Tate at the beginning of the month asking for options in the way they teach for the upcoming semester by letting them choose to either teach remotely, in-person with 50% occupancy models or through a hybrid approach of both online and in-person.

“The situation in Louisiana is more dire now than at any point since the spring of 2020, when LSU went entirely remote because of the dangers posed by the pandemic,” wrote the group of professors led by Inessa Bazayev, the Faculty Senate representative for the College of Music and Dramatic Arts.

Vaccine news in your inbox Once a week we'll update you on the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“It is unconscionable that you would ask faculty, staff and students for a full return to campus under these conditions when we know these alternative options are available and that they work.”

LSU announced at its Aug. 6 board meeting that professors with classes larger than 100 students can use a hybrid approach to teaching during “peak infection periods.”

Tate has defended his approach, saying that combination of required masks, COVID testing, ventilation systems in classrooms, plexiglass in classrooms and wastewater testing across campus has built in several stop gaps to catch and prevent widespread transmission of the virus.

Students who are not vaccinated also have to show proof to LSU that they’ve been tested for COVID at least once a month. The monthly required testing has also been a point of contention, many other institutions have mandated testing far more frequently.

Tulane University, for example, has mandated the coronavirus vaccine on campus. But even vaccinated Tulane students must test for COVID three days before arriving on campus, and again within their first week of arrival if they are living on campus. For unvaccinated Tulane students — such as those who have received medical or religious exemptions — testing will be required weekly. And random samples of vaccinated faculty, students and staff will be tested twice a month.

Tate, however, said that doing monthly testing at LSU is enough.

“They’re coming in and they’re testing regularly within the 30-day period, so you literally have a sampling strategy going on, while, simultaneously, LSU has one of the best wastewater testing strategies in the United States,” Tate said. “People are calling us asking us, how are we doing it and can they take it. … We can go in a hot zone and isolate and quarantine based upon wastewater testing and/or contact tracing from a 30-day surveillance.”

Tate said LSU learned last year that it can hold in-person classes while mitigating the risk of the virus spreading.

“In the SEC, there was not one documented case of COVID transmission in the classroom,” he said.