Another person in East Baton Rouge Parish has died from the novel coronavirus, the coroner said Tuesday morning.

The coroner says an 81-year-old Baton Rouge man was brought to the hospital on March 23. He tested positive for COVID-19.

He died on Monday, the coroner said. His identity has not yet been released.

The total number of resident deaths in the parish has now reached 12, with one other death occurring at a Baton Rouge hospital from a Mississippi resident.