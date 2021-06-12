Louisiana saw the lowest number of people die from COVID-19 in April and May than any other months since the disease began tearing through the state, but despite the recent lull in severe cases, health experts fear low vaccination rates make the state vulnerable to yet another spike in cases.

The state has hit a wall with getting shots into arms, and the number of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 has remained fairly flat — albeit historically low — for the past several weeks, according to state Department of Health figures. Meanwhile, more infectious variants of the virus are spreading in parts of the country and appear to also affect the unvaccinated far more severely than the initial version of the virus that gripped the state last year.

The height of whatever future spike in cases Louisiana will experience largely depends on the number of people who are vaccinated when cases begin to rise, as they typically do with any virus, said Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

“This strain is more contagious, more deadly and it’s spreading among younger people at a faster rate,” she said. “I would not be lulled into a sense of security over last year’s statistics because they will not mirror this year’s surge.”

That could spell trouble at a time in which loosened restrictions have allowed the state to approach a sense of normalcy even as COVID-19 vaccination rates have stayed stubbornly sluggish and below the national average.

In fact, Louisiana has the nation’s third-lowest vaccination rate among adults at about 44% — a rate that’s ahead of only Alabama and Mississippi, according to state and federal figures. It's a contrast to some states that have vaccinated close to 70% of their adults. In some parishes, less than 20% of residents have had one dose of the vaccine.

“I don’t like to be low on the rankings, but what pains me more is it’s reflective of people who have not protected themselves and might get sick for what is now a vaccine-preventable illness,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer.

He added that there really are only two ways to stamp out infections: reverting to mitigation measures or getting more people to roll up their sleeves.

"I think most people would prefer the latter," Kanter said.

A sizable drop in deaths and the number of people needing to go to the hospital in the past few months has, however, been an encouraging sign that vaccines are helping to blunt the worst effects of COVID-19. Available vaccines have also proven to be highly effective at keeping people from becoming seriously sick, even from known variants.

According to an analysis of state Department of Health data, at least 132 people died from complications from COVID-19 in May — the lowest tally in any prior month. For scale: The agency logged nearly 1,900 deaths during the most deadly months of the pandemic in March and April 2020, when Louisiana became an early epicenter for viral spread.

Vaccine data show deep gap between nursing home residents and those who care for them Residents in Louisiana nursing homes are vaccinated against COVID-19 at nearly twice the rate of care center staff, according to newly release…

About half of Louisiana’s fatal coronavirus cases at that time came from nursing homes. The virus’s effects were especially lethal in those settings because residents live in close quarters and are more likely to have severe and life-threatening COVID-19 symptoms due to older age and underlying health problems.

Cases and deaths within nursing homes have dropped significantly since the beginning of the year, and nearly 80% of long-term care residents are vaccinated, state figures show. Observers have said the high vaccination rate in nursing homes could be a glimpse of what a fully inoculated society may look like.

Vaccine news in your inbox Once a week we'll update you on the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Despite lower turnout for other age groups — particularly young adults — nearly 80% of Louisianans 70 and older are fully vaccinated, which mirrors the nation’s rate for that age group, according to state and federal data.

Of the more than 10,000 people believed to have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana, more than 7,100, or 67%, were age 70 and older, a grim statistic driven mainly by nursing home residents. But that gap appears to be closing with middle-aged adults who are vaccinated at lower rates.

O’Neal said all of the Lake’s current COVID-19 patients weren’t vaccinated, and the regional health system has continued to see younger patients, children and a “scary amount” of 40-year-olds.

“I would caution anyone to think that because elderly people are vaccinated that that’s OK because elderly people were most at risk,” she said, noting how variants may affect people this year.

In attempting to encourage vaccinations for patients, some doctors say they've run into roadblocks in recent weeks.

Dr. Stephen Brierre, who chairs critical pulmonary care at Baton Rouge General Medical Center, said an increasing number of his unvaccinated patients aren’t even interested in talking about the shots.

“You can feel how polarized they are against it,” he said. “It’s almost as if a defensive shield comes up immediately.”

It’s a contrast from a few months ago when he saw more wary patients open up about their concerns, ask questions and ultimately decide to get the shots.

Many of those patients who've declined vaccines also tend to be middle-aged, which is particularly worrisome because that demographic tends to be more out and about by going to jobs, eating at restaurants and attending social gatherings and other events.

“If we did have a variant creep into the country for which the vaccine efficacy was lower and you’re looking at a population that’s less likely to be socially distanced, then you can imagine a scenario where we could be dealing with another surge,” Brierre said.

State leaders have recently sought to entice the unvaccinated by offering incentives like free admissions into state parks and free drinks at certain bars and restaurants. Other states have floated similar carrots in the form of lotteries and cash prizes.

But likely a more effective path to encourage vaccinations is getting people who’ve gotten the vaccine to share their experiences with family and friends.

“We’re clearly in this new phase. Now it’s about making people who are hesitant or have concerns feel comfortable,” Kanter said. “That’s something in which the government is not going to be the main player.”