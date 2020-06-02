Health officials are reporting 64 new positive cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge, bringing the parish total to 3,730.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 405 new cases and 34 deaths Tuesday across the state, bringing the totals to 40,746 and 2,724 respectively.

There are 629 patients currently hospitalized, down 22 from Monday's report. Of those patients, 83 are on ventilators, a decrease of 3.

The state reported Monday that 31,728 are designated as "recovered."

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that the state would move forward with Phase 2 of its reopening plan this week, but New Orleans officials have indicated they will operate on a timetable the city and parish deem appropriate.

See full list of data below

LOUISIANA DATA

CASES : 40,746 (up 405 from 40,341)

: 40,746 (up 405 from 40,341) DEATHS : 2,724 (up 34 from 2,690)

: 2,724 (up 34 from 2,690) PRESUMED RECOVERED : 31,728 (no change)

: 31,728 (no change) HOSPITALIZATIONS : 639 (down 22 from 661)

: 639 (down 22 from 661) ON VENTILATORS : 83 (down 3 from 86)

: 83 (down 3 from 86) STATE TESTS : 21,932 (up 99 from 21,833)

: 21,932 (up 99 from 21,833) COMMERCIAL TESTS: 371,201 (up 5,664 from 365,537)