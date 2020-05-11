Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that Louisiana will move into Phase 1 reopening on May 15. Phase 1 is hoped to last 21 days until June 5, when the state could move into Phase 2. The order when issued later this week will also lift the 10-person gathering restriction.
Edwards encouraged those vulnerable individuals to stay home as much as possible.
- Aquariums: open to the public at 25% of their capacity, with no organized tours and no tactile exhibits.
- Barbers: open at 25% capacity with social distancing.
- Bars: that hold state food service certificate will be able to do or take-out and delivery of food and alcohol and dine-in seating indoor services at 25% of their capacity; outside not crowd size limitations if social distancing practiced. No on site consumption will be allowed if not seated at State Fire Marshal approved seating.
- All non-essential business and all non-closed businesses: open to the public at 25% of capacity.
- Casinos and video poker: open at no more than 25% of their capacity and gaming positions guidance coming from Gaming Control Board
- Children's museums: Remain closed.
- Churches: indoor services at 25% of their capacity; outside not crowd size limitations if social distancing practiced.
- Funerals: indoor services at 25% of their capacity; outside not crowd size limitations if social distancing practiced.
- Gyms and fitness centers: open to the public at 25% of their capacity; guidance coming on social distancing and sanitization.
- Hair salons: open at 25% capacity with social distancing.
- Malls: Anchor stores of shopping malls with exterior doors accessible by the public will be allowed to be open to the public at 25% capacity.
- Malls: Interior mall stores can continue to offer their goods for sale to the public for curbside delivery only.
- Massage parlors: Remain closed
- Movie theaters: open to the public at 25% capacity; guidance coming on social distancing and sanitization.
- Museums: open to the public at 25% of their capacity, with no organized tours and no tactile exhibits.
- Nail salons: open at 25% capacity with social distancing.
- Public Amusement locations: Remain closed
- Racetracks: open for races without spectators only if approved by the Louisiana Racing Commission.
- Restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes, open for indoor table service at 25% of their capacity; outdoor seating if social distancing practiced.
- Spas: Remain closed
- Tattoo parlors: Remain closed
- Weddings, indoor services at 25% of their capacity; outside not crowd size limitations if social distancing practiced.
- Youth baseball camps: not prohibited in previous orders, allowed with social distancing.
- Youth summer camps: not prohibited in previous orders, allowed with social distancing.
- Zoos: open to the public at 25% of their capacity, with no organized tours and no tactile exhibits.
