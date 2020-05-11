BR.wildarthomeoffice.adv TS 593.jpg
Buy Now

Philip Burse talks on the phone as he strolls atop a wall at the base of the Mississippi River levee along River Road near Main Street in Baton Rouge, getting in some exercise on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Burse was taking a work-related call, multi-tasking while working from home because of stay-at home precautions due to the novel coronavirus COVIS-19 pandemic

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that Louisiana will move into Phase 1 reopening on May 15. Phase 1 is hoped to last 21 days until June 5, when the state could move into Phase 2. The order when issued later this week will also lift the 10-person gathering restriction.

Edwards encouraged those vulnerable individuals to stay home as much as possible.

  • Aquariums: open to the public at 25% of their capacity, with no organized tours and no tactile exhibits.
  • Barbers: open at 25% capacity with social distancing.
  • Bars: that hold state food service certificate will be able to do or take-out and delivery of food and alcohol and dine-in seating indoor services at 25% of their capacity; outside not crowd size limitations if social distancing practiced. No on site consumption will be allowed if not seated at State Fire Marshal approved seating.
  • All non-essential business and all non-closed businesses: open to the public at 25% of capacity.
  • Casinos and video poker: open at no more than 25% of their capacity and gaming positions guidance coming from Gaming Control Board
  • Children's museums: Remain closed.
  • Churches: indoor services at 25% of their capacity; outside not crowd size limitations if social distancing practiced.
  • Funerals: indoor services at 25% of their capacity; outside not crowd size limitations if social distancing practiced.
  • Gyms and fitness centers: open to the public at 25% of their capacity; guidance coming on social distancing and sanitization.
  • Hair salons: open at 25% capacity with social distancing.
  • Malls: Anchor stores of shopping malls with exterior doors accessible by the public will be allowed to be open to the public at 25% capacity.
  • Malls: Interior mall stores can continue to offer their goods for sale to the public for curbside delivery only.
  • Massage parlors: Remain closed
  • Movie theaters: open to the public at 25% capacity; guidance coming on social distancing and sanitization.
  • Museums: open to the public at 25% of their capacity, with no organized tours and no tactile exhibits.
  • Nail salons: open at 25% capacity with social distancing.
  • Public Amusement locations: Remain closed
  • Racetracks: open for races without spectators only if approved by the Louisiana Racing Commission.
  • Restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes, open for indoor table service at 25% of their capacity; outdoor seating if social distancing practiced.
  • Spas: Remain closed
  • Tattoo parlors: Remain closed
  • Weddings, indoor services at 25% of their capacity; outside not crowd size limitations if social distancing practiced.
  • Youth baseball camps: not prohibited in previous orders, allowed with social distancing.
  • Youth summer camps: not prohibited in previous orders, allowed with social distancing.
  • Zoos: open to the public at 25% of their capacity, with no organized tours and no tactile exhibits.
View comments