Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that Louisiana will move into Phase 1 reopening on May 15. Phase 1 is hoped to last 21 days until June 5, when the state could move into Phase 2. The order when issued later this week will also lift the 10-person gathering restriction.

Edwards encouraged those vulnerable individuals to stay home as much as possible.

Aquariums: open to the public at 25% of their capacity, with no organized tours and no tactile exhibits.

Barbers: open at 25% capacity with social distancing.

Bars: that hold state food service certificate will be able to do or take-out and delivery of food and alcohol and dine-in seating indoor services at 25% of their capacity; outside not crowd size limitations if social distancing practiced. No on site consumption will be allowed if not seated at State Fire Marshal approved seating.

All non-essential business and all non-closed businesses: open to the public at 25% of capacity.

Casinos and video poker: open at no more than 25% of their capacity and gaming positions guidance coming from Gaming Control Board

Children's museums: Remain closed.

Churches: indoor services at 25% of their capacity; outside not crowd size limitations if social distancing practiced.

Funerals: indoor services at 25% of their capacity; outside not crowd size limitations if social distancing practiced.

Gyms and fitness centers: open to the public at 25% of their capacity; guidance coming on social distancing and sanitization.

Hair salons: open at 25% capacity with social distancing.

Malls: Anchor stores of shopping malls with exterior doors accessible by the public will be allowed to be open to the public at 25% capacity.

Malls: Interior mall stores can continue to offer their goods for sale to the public for curbside delivery only.

Massage parlors: Remain closed

Movie theaters: open to the public at 25% capacity; guidance coming on social distancing and sanitization.

Museums: open to the public at 25% of their capacity, with no organized tours and no tactile exhibits.

Nail salons: open at 25% capacity with social distancing.

Public Amusement locations: Remain closed

Racetracks: open for races without spectators only if approved by the Louisiana Racing Commission.

Restaurants, coffee shops, and cafes, open for indoor table service at 25% of their capacity; outdoor seating if social distancing practiced.

Spas: Remain closed

Tattoo parlors: Remain closed

Weddings, indoor services at 25% of their capacity; outside not crowd size limitations if social distancing practiced.

Youth baseball camps: not prohibited in previous orders, allowed with social distancing.

Youth summer camps: not prohibited in previous orders, allowed with social distancing.

Zoos: open to the public at 25% of their capacity, with no organized tours and no tactile exhibits.

