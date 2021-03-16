Ochsner Baton Rouge will open its vaccine clinic this Saturday, March 20, after the hospital system said it received an extended supply of just over 1,130 Pfizer vaccines.

The clinic will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ochsner Medical Center, located at 17000 Medical Center Dr.

Coronavirus vaccinations are available to everyone regardless of their patient status at Ochsner. However, appointments are required at the Baton Rouge vaccine clinic, Ochsner said in a press release Tuesday.

Those who meet the Louisiana Health Department's current criteria can make an appointment through MyOchsner.org or by calling the Ochsner call center at (844)888-2772 weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

To schedule an appointment for Saturday's clinic, patients should first select the "Pfizer" vaccine type before selecting the Baton Rouge location.