Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will participate in a live virtual town hall with The Advocate and The Times-Picayune on Tuesday morning to discuss how the state can get its hotels and restaurants back humming again amid the fight against coronavirus.

The broadcast begins at 11 a.m. and can be watched on theadvocate.com, NOLA.com, YouTube and Facebook.

This will be our sixth virtual town hall, and prior guests have included Gov. John Bel Edwards, Rep. Steve Scalise of Metairie, Rep. Garret Graves of Baton Rouge and Sen. Bill Cassidy of Baton Rouge.

