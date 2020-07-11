Gov. John Bel Edwards on Saturday said he will effectively shut down bars and issue a mask mandate to stem Louisiana's rapidly-rising coronavirus case count.
Masks will be required when entering establishments statewide, though some parishes can opt out if they meet certain thresholds for the virus. Bars will be shut down to in-person consumption, regardless of whether they have a food permit. They will still be allowed to offer curbside pick up.
The changes are effective Monday.
“It’s become clear, to me, especially after the numbers we saw yesterday that our current restrictions are not enough," Edwards said.
The decision, announced in a press conference Saturday afternoon, comes after coronavirus metrics have worsened across the state. Louisiana posted more than 2,000 new cases Friday and Saturday, and the share of tests coming back positive has risen along with hospitalizations.
Louisiana becomes the latest southern state to ratchet restrictions back up after starting a phased reopening. Texas has shuttered bars and issued a similar mask mandate. Mississippi has mandated masks in much of the state, and Florida has suspended the sale of alcohol at bars. All three states have Republican governors.
The moves represent a turnaround from earlier this week, when Edwards said he was not "currently contemplating" a mask mandate and that he was focused on getting businesses to comply with the restrictions currently in place.
The governor and health officials have urged the public to wear a mask, while Edwards had hesitated to implement a mandate across the state, saying it would be difficult to enforce and more recently that the White House coronavirus task force is recommending mask mandates be done at the local level.
That White House recommendation prompted East Baton Rouge Parish to implement a mask mandate recently, joining Jefferson and Orleans parishes in requiring face coverings. Shreveport was among the other municipalities to require face coverings but a judge temporarily halted that order.
Edwards, a Democrat, has faced resistance from Republican lawmakers who are upset about coronavirus restrictions. Some of the more conservative members of the state House even started a petition to end his emergency declaration, which would effectively revoke all restrictions.
But the governor's announcement comes a day after House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, a Gonzales Republican, sent a warning to members about the petition, saying it could jeopardize federal aid and hamstring state Health Department and emergency officials.