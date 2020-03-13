LAKE CHARLES — There is a new king who sits atop the Class 2A throne.
The rematch from last year’s Class 2A state championship didn’t disappoint. It took four extra minutes, and like a heavyweight fight, both teams took their opponents' best shot throughout.
In the end, top-seeded Port Allen got defensive stops and hit clutch free throws to edge two-time champion Rayville 78-74 in Class 2A final at the LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum on Thursday.
The nearly empty arena didn’t stop Port Allen (30-6) from celebrating its first basketball state title in school history.
Collin Holloway had his second straight 30-point double-double. He poured in a game-high 32 points to go with 11 rebounds. Jalen Knox and Tawasky Johnson had 14 points apiece.
Zyquarius Cowart paced Rayville (28-6) with 17 points. Kashie Natt added 14 points and 17 rebounds.
“Hats off to Rayville,” Port Allen coach Derrick Jones said. “To lose the talent that they lost and come back this year and to be as competitive as they’ve been and to beat the people they’ve beaten — they never gave up. We jumped on them and they just kept playing.
“We wanted to earn this,” Jones added. “This is what high school basketball is all about: Competing at the highest level, laying it on the line, trusting your teammates, trusting your coach. It was a lot of fun.”
Port Allen came out firing in the first eight minutes, resulting in a 24-10 advantage, which included a 13-0 start.
Rayville refused to go down without a fight. The Hornets put up a 27-point second quarter to cut their deficit to five points at halftime, pushing the pace on offense and getting defensive stops.
Cowart’s layup with 4:40 remaining in the third quarter gave Rayville its first lead at 45-43. The Hornets took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Johnson had back-to-back baskets that tied the score at 66 late before fouling out. Holloway hit two free throws to tie the score at 70 and got a block to send the game into overtime.
“We got down early, but those guys fought back,” Rayville coach Damon West said. “We had a lot of opportunities in regulation to win the game. Some things that our defense covered up throughout the year came back to haunt us. We made some bad decisions.”
Knox converted a layup to put Port Allen ahead 76-74 with 24 seconds left. Kentae Williams blocked a shot that allowed Knox to get fouled and go to the free-throw line.
He hit one of two free-throw attempts, but Holloway retrieved the offensive rebound with three seconds left that sealed the game.
Port Allen went 6 of 14 from the line in overtime. Knox scored six of Port Allen’s eight points in overtime.
“It was a close game and I could see the look on some of my teammates’ faces,” Knox said. “They thought it was kind of over. I knew that I had to be that guy to be that rock for my teammates, so we could keep pushing. That’s all we’ve been doing all year, is pushing through adversity. I knew to keep my head straight, keep being aggressive. I knew it was my last game of the year, so why not leave it all on the floor.”